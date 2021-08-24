Cancel
Mobile, AL

Live events Mobile — what’s coming up

Mobile News Flash
Mobile News Flash
 7 days ago

(MOBILE, AL) Live events are coming to Mobile.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mobile area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n1Zue_0bbOmx6800

The Delta Exchange: What Does the Future Hold for the Mobile-Tensaw Delta?

Mobile, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1 South Water Street, Mobile, AL 36602

This daylong event is for all Delta stakeholders to learn about its diversity, discover and share conservation actions, and rank remedies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sCJEM_0bbOmx6800

Dauphin Street Beerfest 2021 Starting at Alchemy Tavern

Mobile, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 7 South Joachim Street, Mobile, AL 36602

Tickets for Dauphin Street Beerfest with Alchemy Tavern as the starting point

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hNBz5_0bbOmx6800

55th Annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast

Mobile, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Address: One South Water Street, Mobile, AL 36602

You're Invited to the 2021 Mayor's Prayer Breakfast - Doors open at 7:00 AM

With Mobile News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

