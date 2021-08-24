Live events Mobile — what’s coming up
(MOBILE, AL) Live events are coming to Mobile.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Mobile area:
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 1 South Water Street, Mobile, AL 36602
This daylong event is for all Delta stakeholders to learn about its diversity, discover and share conservation actions, and rank remedies.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 7 South Joachim Street, Mobile, AL 36602
Tickets for Dauphin Street Beerfest with Alchemy Tavern as the starting point
Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 07:00 AM
Address: One South Water Street, Mobile, AL 36602
You're Invited to the 2021 Mayor's Prayer Breakfast - Doors open at 7:00 AM
Comments / 0