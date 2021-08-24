Cancel
Riverside, CA

Coming soon: Riverside events

Riverside News Watch
 7 days ago

(RIVERSIDE, CA) Live events are lining up on the Riverside calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Riverside area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RucVX_0bbOmwDP00

Speed Reading Class - Riverside

Riverside, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Riverside, CA 92501

Learn speed-reading techniques and how to improve comprehension. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mKdbn_0bbOmwDP00

CABARET MISSION INN - A Mission Inn Foundation Fundraiser

Riverside, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 3649 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, CA 92501

Experience the Mission Inn like never before! Return to the golden age of Riverside with this all new 1920s cabaret and dance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lDBw2_0bbOmwDP00

Dead Man's Party Tribute to Oingo Boingo

Riverside, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 3557 University Ave, Riverside, CA 92501

Dead Man's Party a Tribute to Oingo Boingo ! Doors open at 8pm. Tickets are $20/$25 at the Door 21 and Up

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C8c3X_0bbOmwDP00

Metalachi

Riverside, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 11:00 PM

Address: 3557 University Ave, Riverside, CA 92501

Metalachi returns to the Concert Lounge! Doors at 8:00PM 21+ $15 Presale / $20 at the door

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W1mta_0bbOmwDP00

Birdie Tunes 11am

Riverside, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Apr 04, 11:30 AM

Address: 3834 Main Street, Riverside, CA 92501

Cuddle Concert musicians delight with lyrical notes all about our feathered friends.  Come play, bounce and clap along to these birdie tunes

Riverside News Watch

Riverside, CA
ABOUT

With Riverside News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

