Naples, FL

Live events Naples — what’s coming up

Naples Bulletin
 7 days ago

(NAPLES, FL) Naples is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Naples area:

Dinner & Live Tango Music Show

Naples, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 3106 Tamiami Trail N, Naples, FL

Dinner & Live Tango Music Show is on Facebook. To connect with Dinner & Live Tango Music Show, join Facebook today.

Shorty Slim

Naples, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1410 Pine Ridge Rd, Naples, FL

Shorty Slim Brings the Funk and Jazz to South Street in Naples for the first time You may also like the following events from South Street City Oven and Grill

Wild & Free

Naples, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 3555 Bayshore Dr, Naples, FL

Husband-wife duo who are actively writing and recording original music, and performing their music and crowd-favorite covers at all of your favorite local spots throughout Southwest Florida and...

GGCC Judo Fall #1 - Naples, FL 2021

Naples, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 4701 Golden Gate Pkwy, Naples, FL

Description Learn the Martial Art of Judo or "gentle way". This Olympic sport most prominent features is its competitive element, where you learn the different objectives of takedowns and...

Preschool Story Time - Ages 3-5 years

Naples, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 2385 Orange Blossom Dr, Naples, FL

Stories, songs, finger plays and a craft or activity every week. Registration is required. Ages 3-5 years.

