Lexington, KY

Live events Lexington — what’s coming up

Lexington Bulletin
Lexington Bulletin
 7 days ago

(LEXINGTON, KY) Live events are lining up on the Lexington calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lexington area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o66e9_0bbOmmdN00

Retail Sales Consultant Richmond

Lexington, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

AT&T is holding a Hiring Event to hire Retail Sales Consultants for our Lexington, KY Retail Team. Are you a People Person? Then you're an AT&T Person! Join us at our Exclusive Retail Hiring Event...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fK7ww_0bbOmmdN00

MET's Summer Eventing Derby

Lexington, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 3051 Leestown Rd, Lexington, KY

Come out to the park and enjoy MET's second Eventing Derby of the year! We will have 3 Divisions, Starter, Beginner Novice and Novice. You can compete as an individual or as a team! Come out and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SPDrv_0bbOmmdN00

Lexington’s August 2021 Girly Book Club

Lexington, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 833 Chevy Chase Pl, Lexington, KY

We encourage you to buy local and support independent businesses! Otherwise, you can pick up the latest copy of the book below Book Depo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F2bwd_0bbOmmdN00

Headshot Mini Sessions

Lexington, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

On the HEADSHOT MINI PORTRAIT EXPERIENCE, August 26 you will receive the following: - A pre-shoot Style and Concept Phone Consultation to tailor the photo experience just for you! - A What to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RlmYg_0bbOmmdN00

Brad Hardin live at Proud Mary BBQ

Lexington, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 9079 Old Richmond Rd, Lexington, KY

Brad Hardin live at Proud Mary BBQ at Lexington, Kentucky, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 06:00 pm

With Lexington Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

