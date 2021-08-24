Corpus Christi events coming soon
(CORPUS CHRISTI, TX) Corpus Christi has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Corpus Christi:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 6200 Saratoga Blvd Suite 104, Corpus Christi, TX
Sign up now: https://bit.ly/3y1xAtw to schedule your appointment or call the Blood Center at 361-855-4943
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 09:30 PM
Address: 401 South Water Street, Corpus Christi, TX 78401
We are pleased to inform you that you have been invited to Wizard Fest, a wizard themed trivia and dance party!
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM
Address: 5635 Everhart Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
Aurora Arts Theatre presents, Real Women Have Curves by Josefina López directed by Peter Lopez. In a tiny factory in East L.A., five full-figured Latina employees work to deliver an impossible...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 PM
Live @ Cassidys Rev. Matt & Lady Kat at 601 N Water St, Corpus Christi, TX 78401-2327, United States on Sat Aug 07 2021 at 09:30 pm to Sun Aug 08 2021 at 01:30 am
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 702 North Chaparral Street, Corpus Christi, TX 78401
Business casual, bar will be open for individual drink tabs, Flamin' Grills will be outside with their food truck.
