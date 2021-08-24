Corpus Christi events coming soon

(CORPUS CHRISTI, TX) Corpus Christi has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Corpus Christi:

CHRISTUS Spohn Hospice Corpus Christi, TX

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 6200 Saratoga Blvd Suite 104, Corpus Christi, TX

Sign up now: https://bit.ly/3y1xAtw to schedule your appointment or call the Blood Center at 361-855-4943

Wizard Fest 11/19 Corpus Christi Corpus Christi, TX

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 09:30 PM

Address: 401 South Water Street, Corpus Christi, TX 78401

We are pleased to inform you that you have been invited to Wizard Fest, a wizard themed trivia and dance party!

Real Women Have Curves Corpus Christi, TX

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 5635 Everhart Rd, Corpus Christi, TX

Aurora Arts Theatre presents, Real Women Have Curves by Josefina López directed by Peter Lopez. In a tiny factory in East L.A., five full-figured Latina employees work to deliver an impossible...

Live @ Cassidys Rev. Matt & Lady Kat Corpus Christi, TX

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Live @ Cassidys Rev. Matt & Lady Kat at 601 N Water St, Corpus Christi, TX 78401-2327, United States on Sat Aug 07 2021 at 09:30 pm to Sun Aug 08 2021 at 01:30 am

FBHS class of 2011's 10 year reunion! Corpus Christi, TX

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 702 North Chaparral Street, Corpus Christi, TX 78401

Business casual, bar will be open for individual drink tabs, Flamin' Grills will be outside with their food truck.