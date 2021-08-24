Fort Wayne events coming soon

(FORT WAYNE, IN) Live events are lining up on the Fort Wayne calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fort Wayne area:

MERCH VOLUNTEER - TobyMac Theatre Tour - Ft. Wayne, IN Fort Wayne, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 125 West Jefferson Boulevard, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Come help out the merch team at TobyMac's Theatre Tour, and get to see some of the show for free!

Kekionga Plein Air Event Fort Wayne, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Northwest Corner of Barr and Berry, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Fort Wayne Artists Guild Month of Plein Air culminating in the Kekionga Plein Air Event and the Taste of the Arts Festival

Polymer Slime Lab (Ages 6+) Fort Wayne, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 528 West Berry Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

Explore the chemistry of polymers investigating water-absorbing polymers, putty and slime!

8-Bit Game Development (Ages 8+) Fort Wayne, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 528 West Berry Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

We explore the science of early video games and work together to create a working 8-bit video game!

Rockin' for Residents' Rights Fort Wayne, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1100 South Calhoun Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

The LTC Ombudsman Program is celebrating October - National Resident Rights Month! Your ticket pays for 1 hour of nursing home advocacy.