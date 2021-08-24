What’s up Rochester: Local events calendar

(ROCHESTER, NY) Live events are lining up on the Rochester calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Rochester area:

ROC on Tech 2022 Rochester, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Apr 04, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Apr 04, 01:30 PM

Address: 123 East Main Street, Rochester, NY 14604

Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with our member technology companies, is proud to launch ROC on Tech 2022

1st Annual Reggae Fall Fest Rochester, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 204 N Water Street, Rochester, NY 14604

Rochester, New York's First Annual Reggae Fall Event featuring Wayne Wonder & Serani

The Penthouse Presents: Our 4th Annual Halloween Silent Disco! Rochester, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 1 East Avenue, 11th Floor, Rochester, NY 14604

Love Halloween? We do too! So dress up in your best Halloween costume and come disco at The Penthouse!

6th Annual Kringle Krawl for a Cause Rochester, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 01:00 PM

Address: 370 East Avenue, Rochester, NY 14604

Join us as we krawl down East Ave to raise money for East House addiction services. Get family & friends and have some Christmas cheer.