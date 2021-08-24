Columbia events calendar
(COLUMBIA, SC) Columbia has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Columbia:
Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 08:30 PM
Address: 1624 Main Street, Columbia, SC 29201
Friends, fun and love comprise the ethos of Funk You.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:45 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM
Address: 1208 Washington Place, Columbia, SC 29201
You are cordially invited to the Columbia City Ballet's 60th Anniversary Gala!
Starts at: Mon Dec 12, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Dec 12, 10:00 AM
Address: 900 Senate Street, Columbia, SC 29201
The UofSC Alumni Association invites all December 2021 University of South Carolina graduates to dine in their new alumni home with family!
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:30 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 1201 Main Street, #2500, Columbia, SC 29201
Join us at the Club for a community gathering highlighting the incredible work of Final Victory Animal Rescue
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 522 Devine Street, Columbia, SC 29201
Soda City Writers In The Round | Dave Britt, Mckenzie Butler, & Mark Taylor Jr.
