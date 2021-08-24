Cancel
Columbia, SC

Columbia events calendar

Columbia News Beat
Columbia News Beat
 7 days ago

(COLUMBIA, SC) Columbia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Columbia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ZLc0_0bbOmLzs00

Funk You

Columbia, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 08:30 PM

Address: 1624 Main Street, Columbia, SC 29201

Friends, fun and love comprise the ethos of Funk You.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g8ISE_0bbOmLzs00

Columbia City Ballet's 60th Anniversary Gala

Columbia, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:45 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 1208 Washington Place, Columbia, SC 29201

You are cordially invited to the Columbia City Ballet's 60th Anniversary Gala!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kKEQj_0bbOmLzs00

December 2021 Grad Dine

Columbia, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Dec 12, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Dec 12, 10:00 AM

Address: 900 Senate Street, Columbia, SC 29201

The UofSC Alumni Association invites all December 2021 University of South Carolina graduates to dine in their new alumni home with family!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U6gh3_0bbOmLzs00

Cheers for Cause at Capital City Club - Final Victory Animal Rescue

Columbia, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1201 Main Street, #2500, Columbia, SC 29201

Join us at the Club for a community gathering highlighting the incredible work of Final Victory Animal Rescue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30dS98_0bbOmLzs00

Soda City Writers In The Round | Vol. 2

Columbia, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 522 Devine Street, Columbia, SC 29201

Soda City Writers In The Round | Dave Britt, Mckenzie Butler, & Mark Taylor Jr.

With Columbia News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

