West Palm Beach calendar: What's coming up

(WEST PALM BEACH, FL) West Palm Beach has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around West Palm Beach:

Happy Hour Cocktail Class at Planta West Palm Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Address: 700 South Rosemary Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Learn how to create a Kombucha Mojito from a pro mixologist at PLANTA during Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival at Rosemary Square.

Family-Friendly Book Reading & Signing with Chef Maneet Chauhan West Palm Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 08:00 AM

Address: 700 South Rosemary Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Family-Friendly Book Reading & Signing with Chef Maneet Chauhan at Rohi’s Readery during Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival at Rosemary Square.

Clan Of Xymox West Palm Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Mar 03, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Mar 03, 08:30 PM

Address: 518 Clematis St, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Dutch darkwave pioneers CLAN OF XYMOX perform at Respectable Street in West Palm Beach for their first South Florida show since 1991!

Kundalini and Kava! West Palm Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1109 Old Okeechobee Road, ##23, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Kundalini and Kava! Leave Energized and Calm, Focused and Expansive!

15th Annual My Teacher My Hero Awards Gala West Palm Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 06:30 PM

Address: 600 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Join Anthony Anderson Star of Hit TV Show Black-Ish at the 15th AnnuaI Inlet Grove Community High My Teacher My Hero Awards Gala.