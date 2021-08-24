Coming soon: Stockton events

(STOCKTON, CA) Live events are coming to Stockton.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Stockton:

Music On The Brickwalk With Valley Roots Stockton, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Valley Roots is a cover band formed by three friends who wanted an excuse to get together and play music. Playing classics from the likes of The Grateful Dead, Bob Marley and Eric Clapton, to more...

Fiesta en La Calle, Stockton Waterfront: Momotombo SF Performing August 28th, 7pm! Stockton, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Momotombo SF will be performing at Fiesta en La Calle in Stockton on Saturday August 28th at 7pm! Tickets: $20.00 Click on the link below to secure your tickets...

Lincoln Center Concert Series Stockton, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Fish n' Chicks will be playing at Lincoln Center on August 20th from 5pm-8pm! Come out for some shopping, have dinner and enjoy the music!

Mustang Week 2021 - ASDC Ice Cream Social Stockton, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Address: 5151 Pacific Ave, Stockton, CA

In this virtual workshop participants will learn more about 93.5 KWDC Delta College Radio, the services we provide for students and the community, as well as learn how they can have their own...

Goat/ Sheep Vigil Stockton, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Address: 1320 Aurora St S, Stockton, CA

Join Bay Area and Stockton Animal Save for our goat and sheep vigil on August 27th We will be meeting at the pep boys on Charter way for a briefing and then going over to the slaughterhouse...