Santa Ana, CA

Coming soon: Santa Ana events

Santa Ana News Flash
Santa Ana News Flash
 7 days ago

(SANTA ANA, CA) Live events are lining up on the Santa Ana calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Santa Ana area:

Members-Only Screening: THE ROCKETEER

Santa Ana, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 305 East 4th Street, #100, Santa Ana, CA 92701

September's Members-Only Screening is Walt Disney Pictures' 1991 superhero film, THE ROCKETEER!

THE ROOM

Santa Ana, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Address: 305 East 4th Street, #100, Santa Ana, CA 92701

Bust out those plastic spoons for our monthly screening of Tommy Wiseau’s 2003 cult comedy THE ROOM!

2nd Annual Music and Comedy Fundraiser!

Santa Ana, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 307 North Spurgeon Street, Santa Ana, CA 92701

Please join us for 2nd Annual Music and Comedy Fundraiser, hosted by Rugby Exchange.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Santa Ana, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Santa Ana, CA 92701

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Fixing Your Relationship Simply - Santa Ana

Santa Ana, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual Event, Santa Ana, CA 92701

I can help YOU reconnect to the love you once shared with your partner...even if they don't want to put the work in.

Santa Ana News Flash

Santa Ana News Flash

Santa Ana, CA
With Santa Ana News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

