Coming soon: Santa Ana events
(SANTA ANA, CA) Live events are lining up on the Santa Ana calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Santa Ana area:
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:30 PM
Address: 305 East 4th Street, #100, Santa Ana, CA 92701
September's Members-Only Screening is Walt Disney Pictures' 1991 superhero film, THE ROCKETEER!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM
Address: 305 East 4th Street, #100, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Bust out those plastic spoons for our monthly screening of Tommy Wiseau’s 2003 cult comedy THE ROOM!
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 PM
Address: 307 North Spurgeon Street, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Please join us for 2nd Annual Music and Comedy Fundraiser, hosted by Rugby Exchange.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: Virtual Event, Santa Ana, CA 92701
I can help YOU reconnect to the love you once shared with your partner...even if they don't want to put the work in.
