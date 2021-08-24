Washington calendar: Coming events
(WASHINGTON, DC) Washington is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Washington:
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:15 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:45 AM
Address: 901 G Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
This is an in-person appointment. Masks required. All then-current public health advisories will apply on the date of your appointment.
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 400 New Jersey Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
NN21 will be a hybrid 3-day event, with options to attend in-person in Washington D.C. or virtually. ln-person capacity is limited.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM
Address: 1000 U Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
MASONIC TEMPLE IS BACK & CRANKIN!! COME PARTY AS STILL FAMILIAR WITH SPECIAL GUEST RE-UP BAND ENTERTAIN YOU FOR THIS SPECIAL NIGHT!!!
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 PM
Address: 645 Florida Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001
Supertask with Thought Process, ST4RFOX, Mantra Sounds & Jack The Giant on Funktion-One Sound in Washington DC
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: Virtual via Zoom, Washington, DC 20001
Boardroom taking priority in your relationship? Your partner in bed with business rather than you? This workshop will reignite your passion!
Comments / 0