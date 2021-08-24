Live events coming up in Grand Rapids

(GRAND RAPIDS, MI) Live events are coming to Grand Rapids.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Grand Rapids:

SpinDance IoT Symposium Grand Rapids, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 710 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

This in-person IoT Symposium provides an opportunity to learn, advance, and connect with experts and professionals in IoT.

Ghosts of Grand Rapids - Downtown West - Historic Ghost Walking Tour - 2021 Grand Rapids, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 111 Library St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Join the author(s) for an evening of Grand Rapids history mixed with the paranormal world. Each tour guide will portray a member of Grand R

Earring Bar + Candle Workshop Grand Rapids, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 341 Division Avenue South, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Make a custom candle and earrings as unique and fun as you are!

"Giving Back Runway" Benefiting FOOD HUGS Grand Rapids, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 187 Monroe Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

This Limited Seating Event. Includes a Fashion Show Showcasing RC CAYLAN'S Spring/Summer 2022 Collection