Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, VA

What’s up Richmond: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Richmond Voice
Richmond Voice
 7 days ago

(RICHMOND, VA) Richmond has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Richmond:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a1Yyo_0bbOlwBC00

Balinese Music Workshop with Gamelan Çudamani

Richmond, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 453 Westhampton Way, Richmond, VA 23173

Join Gamelan Çudamani, Bali’s premiere music and dance company, for an interactive workshop on the music and musical instruments of Bali.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P6v9M_0bbOlwBC00

1PUMP & FRIENDS LIVE

Richmond, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 7 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23220

SLAY ENTERTAINMENT PRESENTS: 1PUMP & FRIENDS LIVE IN RICHMOND, VA!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uEfRb_0bbOlwBC00

The A.B.E (All Black Everything) Conversation with Dave Hollister

Richmond, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 PM

Address: 2220 Chamberlayne Avenue, Richmond, VA 23220

The A.B.E ( All Black Everything) Conversation with Dave Hollister. Come spend an Intimate evening with Dave Hollister LIVE and UP CLOSE

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ycgba_0bbOlwBC00

Prophecy | Nativity featuring Forgotten Clefs

Richmond, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Dec 12, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Dec 12, 10:00 AM

Address: 823 Cathedral Place, Richmond, VA 23220

Forgotten Clefs promotes early music in the United States through performance, research, and education.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UHBpU_0bbOlwBC00

Latisha's House Foundation Annual Gala (Tickets On Sale Now)

Richmond, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 107 W Broad St #300, Richmond, VA 23220

Latisha's House Foundation Presents Our 8th Annual Gala! Tickets And Sponsorships Available Now!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Richmond Voice

Richmond Voice

Richmond, VA
227
Followers
438
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Richmond Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Richmond, VA
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Hollister
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Dance#Stand Up Comedy#Live Events#Broad St#Join Gamelan#Bali#Cathedral Place#Latisha#House Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy