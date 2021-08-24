What’s up Richmond: Local events calendar
(RICHMOND, VA) Richmond has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Richmond:
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: 453 Westhampton Way, Richmond, VA 23173
Join Gamelan Çudamani, Bali’s premiere music and dance company, for an interactive workshop on the music and musical instruments of Bali.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 7 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23220
SLAY ENTERTAINMENT PRESENTS: 1PUMP & FRIENDS LIVE IN RICHMOND, VA!
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 PM
Address: 2220 Chamberlayne Avenue, Richmond, VA 23220
The A.B.E ( All Black Everything) Conversation with Dave Hollister. Come spend an Intimate evening with Dave Hollister LIVE and UP CLOSE
Starts at: Mon Dec 12, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Dec 12, 10:00 AM
Address: 823 Cathedral Place, Richmond, VA 23220
Forgotten Clefs promotes early music in the United States through performance, research, and education.
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM
Address: 107 W Broad St #300, Richmond, VA 23220
Latisha's House Foundation Presents Our 8th Annual Gala! Tickets And Sponsorships Available Now!
