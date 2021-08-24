Ethan Strauss Claims Zion Williamson Going To New York Would Benefit ESPN: "ESPN Wants This To Happen Because ESPN Is CAA And CAA Is ESPN, Which Means That CAA Is The Knicks, Meaning That The Knicks Are ESPN."

Danny Green might not be an NBA superstar, but he has a championship pedigree to his name. The veteran has now won three titles with three different teams and is in pursuit of his fourth with the Philadelphia 76ers. When it comes to his personal life, Green has been dating a special woman for about six years now and finally proposed last summer just before the Lakers went to Orlando and won an NBA championship. In this post, we’re taking a look at Danny Green’s fiancee: Blair Bashen.