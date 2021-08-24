Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Ethan Strauss Claims Zion Williamson Going To New York Would Benefit ESPN: "ESPN Wants This To Happen Because ESPN Is CAA And CAA Is ESPN, Which Means That CAA Is The Knicks, Meaning That The Knicks Are ESPN."

By Ernesto Cova
fadeawayworld.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven though we're constantly looking at reports, digging deep into the news, and even speculating and making projections about what could happen next, the truth is that there's a lot going on in the NBA that never comes to light. Teams, agents, players, executives, and media moguls have private conversations...

fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 5

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Tom Thibodeau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Caa#Zion Williamson Going#Caa#Creative Arts Agency#Gm#House#Espn Nba#The New York Knicks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

How NBA Stars Spent Their First Paychecks: Shaq Buys Three Mercedes, LeBron James Takes Friends To Amusement Park

Most NBA stars experience becoming wealthy within their first season of joining the league. After playing in the collegiate circuit or playing abroad, young players join the NBA, mostly by declaring themselves for the NBA Draft. Many players get selected and then sign their rookie contracts to join these teams. Many players even sign an endorsement deal with different companies as they enter the league.
NBAbasketball-addict.com

Lonzo Ball reveals why he left Zion Williamson for Bulls

Lonzo Ball’s decision to join the Chicago Bulls in free agency didn’t come as a surprise. After all, the New Orleans Pelicans didn’t believe he’s worth the price he was asking for. However, the Bulls sure did and signed him to a four-year, $85 million deal. During his introductory press conference on Friday, Ball opened […] The post Lonzo Ball reveals why he left Zion Williamson for Bulls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Charlotte, NCdistrictchronicles.com

What is Sonya Curry’s net worth?

SONYA Curry is best known as the mother of basketball stars Stephen and Seth Curry. The mom-of-three announced on August 23, 2021, that she and her longtime husband Dell Curry are filing for divorce, according to TMZ. 2. What is Sonya Curry’s net worth?. Sonya Curry is reportedly worth $6million,...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
NBAheatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s answer on coming out of retirement to join armed Lakers squad

The Los Angeles Lakers’ recent acquisition of veteran Carmelo Anthony led some to speculate that former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade may hop out of retirement to join the stacked squad. However, it doesn’t appear that four-time MVP LeBron James and Anthony will be seeing the services of their good...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Steph Curry Reacts To Former Teammate Joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash in free agency, signing a plethora of veteran players to one-year deals. One of the veterans they signed this offseason was Kent Bazemore, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this week, Bazemore posted a picture of him...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Rajon Rondo Has Brutally Honest Comment On Lakers Roster

In recent years, veteran point guard Rajon Rondo has become accustomed to being the oldest players on the roster. But now, that’s all set change as a he rejoins the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021. On Tuesday, the 35-year-old PG expressed his excitement about no longer being only the resident...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry admits to crying over latest Lakers signing

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the most active teams throughout free agency. They’ve successfully recruited a bunch of new players to LA with the hopes of recapturing the title for the upcoming season. For his part, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry recently admitted to being reduced to tears over one particular Lakers signing.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Dennis Schröder's Wife Reacts To Him Turning Down $84 Million Lakers Contract

Dennis Schröder was with the Los Angeles Lakers for only one year, but the team tried to lock him down for an additional four years at the end of last season, reportedly offering to pay him $84 million. The point guard ultimately decided to decline the offer and test his price on the free agency market, which did not work out in his favor. As you may know, Schröder ended up signing a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, worth $5.9 million.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Danny Green’s fiancee: Blair Bashen

Danny Green might not be an NBA superstar, but he has a championship pedigree to his name. The veteran has now won three titles with three different teams and is in pursuit of his fourth with the Philadelphia 76ers. When it comes to his personal life, Green has been dating a special woman for about six years now and finally proposed last summer just before the Lakers went to Orlando and won an NBA championship. In this post, we’re taking a look at Danny Green’s fiancee: Blair Bashen.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Max Kellerman’s Comment On Michael Jordan Is Going Viral

Max Kellerman has built his career on scorching hot sports takes. His latest involves none other than Michael Jordan. Most, if not all, call Jordan the greatest player in NBA history. He won six NBA championships, averaged 30.1 points per game over his career and dominated the league for years. The only players that have an argument against Jordan are probably just LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – and apparently Allen Iverson.

Comments / 0

Community Policy