Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Baton Rouge Voice
Baton Rouge Voice
 7 days ago

(BATON ROUGE, LA) Baton Rouge is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Baton Rouge:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z58Lf_0bbOluPk00

Buckcherry with Special Guests Eva Under Fire & Ventruss

Baton Rouge, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Mar 03, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Mar 03, 09:30 PM

Address: 336 3rd St., Baton Rouge, LA 70801

Buckcherry with special guests Eva Under Fire & Ventruss will kick off our great concert series coming your way. Watch for our other shows!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KBUm6_0bbOluPk00

Volunteer Orientation

Baton Rouge, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 660 North Fourth Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802

Volunteer Orientation for the Friends of the Capitol Park Museum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DymQm_0bbOluPk00

Moonshine Bandits

Baton Rouge, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 336 3rd St., Baton Rouge, LA 70801

Come out and listen to live music with the Moonshine Bandits its going to be a fun night!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nHvky_0bbOluPk00

2022 Baton Rouge New Year's Eve Party - Gatsby's House

Baton Rouge, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 11:30 PM

Address: 201 Lafayette St, Baton Rouge, LA 70801

What better way to celebrate the Roaring 20s than with Gatsby themed New Year's Eve. Join us for the most upscale NYE party in Baton Rouge!

Baton Rouge, LA
With Baton Rouge Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

