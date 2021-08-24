Cancel
Chemistry

TG-GC/MS: Thermogravimetric - Gas Chromatography/Mass Spectrometry

 9 days ago

The ability to detect very low levels of material (known and unknown) in complex mixtures makes the TG-GC/MS a powerful tool for quality control, safety, and product development. Heating a sample on the TGA causes a sample to release volatile materials and/or generate gaseous components upon decomposition. These gases are then transferred via a high-fidelity heated transfer system to the GC, where the components can be collected on a trapping media, in a gas sampling loop, or deposited on the head of a column. The sample can then be run by GC to separate the material, and the peaks identified by the MS.

