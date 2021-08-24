Honolulu events coming soon

(HONOLULU, HI) Honolulu has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Honolulu:

Free Virtual Vinyasa Yoga Flow with Caitlin — HI Honolulu, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 530 South King Street, Honolulu, HI 96813

Join our live 60-minute virtual free yoga online class with instructor Caitlin! Free Yoga Class and Yoga for All Levels friendly

Discovery Group Dance Class Honolulu, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:45 PM

Address: 770 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI 96813

Come join our discovery group dance classes and meet other new dance enthusiasts like yourself!

Paradise Waikiki Sunset Cruise - August 24th Honolulu, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Address: 1125 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI 96813

Enjoy Your Weekday Sunset on our Paradise Waikiki Sunset Cruise!! -Music -Swimming -BYOB

DECADES OLD SCHOOL PARTY (70S 80S & 90S) Honolulu, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Address: 1 Aloha Tower Drive, Honolulu, HI 96813

DECADES SUPER OLD SCHOOL SATURDAY 6PM DOORS OPEN 7PM - 8PM COMEDY SHOW 8P - 1145 100% LOUD 80S & 90s MUSIC (MICHAEL JACKSON VS PRINCE)