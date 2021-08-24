Cancel
Honolulu, HI

Honolulu events coming soon

Honolulu Journal
Honolulu Journal
 7 days ago

(HONOLULU, HI) Honolulu has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Honolulu:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kSwGd_0bbOlseI00

Free Virtual Vinyasa Yoga Flow with Caitlin — HI

Honolulu, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 530 South King Street, Honolulu, HI 96813

Join our live 60-minute virtual free yoga online class with instructor Caitlin! Free Yoga Class and Yoga for All Levels friendly

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QnIoy_0bbOlseI00

Discovery Group Dance Class

Honolulu, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:45 PM

Address: 770 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI 96813

Come join our discovery group dance classes and meet other new dance enthusiasts like yourself!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2odJFa_0bbOlseI00

Paradise Waikiki Sunset Cruise - August 24th

Honolulu, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Address: 1125 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI 96813

Enjoy Your Weekday Sunset on our Paradise Waikiki Sunset Cruise!! -Music -Swimming -BYOB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44bcgX_0bbOlseI00

DECADES OLD SCHOOL PARTY (70S 80S & 90S)

Honolulu, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Address: 1 Aloha Tower Drive, Honolulu, HI 96813

DECADES SUPER OLD SCHOOL SATURDAY 6PM DOORS OPEN 7PM - 8PM COMEDY SHOW 8P - 1145 100% LOUD 80S & 90s MUSIC (MICHAEL JACKSON VS PRINCE)

Honolulu Journal

Honolulu Journal

Honolulu, HI
With Honolulu Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

