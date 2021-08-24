Cancel
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans calendar: What's coming up

New Orleans Dispatch
 7 days ago

(NEW ORLEANS, LA) New Orleans is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in New Orleans:

Free Virtual Vinyasa Yoga Flow with Caitlin — LA

New Orleans, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1300 Perdido Street, New Orleans, LA 70112

Join our live 60-minute virtual free yoga online class with instructor Caitlin! Free Yoga Class and Yoga for All Levels friendly

2021 SAINTS KICKOFF RUN - VOLUNTEER

New Orleans, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: Lasalle St, New Orleans, LA 70112

This is the VOLUNTEER registration page only.  Show your true Black and Gold spirit! Come out to support the 2021 SAINTS KICKOFF RUN

Emergenetics - Meeting of the Minds

New Orleans, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 1900 Gravier Street, Seminar Room 1 (Tiger Room, 1st Floor), New Orleans, LA 70112

Increase your self-awareness by know and understanding your individual preferred ways of thinking and behaving.

Atlanta Falcons @ New Orleans Saints

New Orleans, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 1500 Sugar Bowl Drive, New Orleans, LA 70112

The Big Easy Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints Tour 2021

Classic New Orleans Cocktails

New Orleans, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 343 Baronne Street, New Orleans, LA 70112

Learn to mix classic New Orleans drinks in this unique, interactive session.

New Orleans Dispatch

New Orleans, LA
With New Orleans Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

