Birmingham calendar: Events coming up

(BIRMINGHAM, AL) Birmingham is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Birmingham:

CLASSIC COMEDY SHOW starring Def Comedy Jam Comedian Chris Thomas Birmingham, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 2324 5th Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35203

BEATS ENTERTAINMENT presents CLASSIC COMEDY SHOW Headliner The Award Winning Comedian Chris Thomas Def Comedy Jam The Mayor of BET

THE MACK SHOW Birmingham, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1920 3rd Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35203

Labor Day Weekend!! TRISTIAN FLOSSMANE MCFARLAND (Floss the Mack) Beat me there Friday September 3

Understanding your Soul’s Blueprint to Amplify Clarity + Passion Birmingham, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:45 PM

Address: 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, AL 35203

ONLINE EVENT!! Learn how to harness the power of Reiki and change your life!

Beginner HipHop Birmingham, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 1623 2nd Avenue North, 2nd FLOOR, Birmingham, AL 35203

Hip-hop dance is a fusion dance genre that incorporates elements of popping, locking, breaking, jazz, ballet, tap dancing and other styles

2021 Ugly Sweater Day 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home Save $5 Birmingham, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Birmingham, AL 35203

National Ugly Sweater Day is December 19, 2021 and we are celebrating with our seventh annual Ugly Sweater 1 Mile, 5K, 10K, 13.1, 26.2!