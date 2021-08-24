Knoxville calendar: What's coming up

(KNOXVILLE, TN) Live events are lining up on the Knoxville calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Knoxville area:

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 803 South Gay Street, Knoxville, TN 37902

Come help Food for the Hungry in their efforts to end human poverty! Volunteers get to see the show for free!

Desert Dwellers - Sept 12 at Jackson Terminal Knoxville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:59 PM

Address: 213 West Jackson Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37902

Desert Dwellers | Bogtrotter | Cuddlefish special guest Zebbler Encanti Experience performing debut live Syncorswim set

A Journey Through Oliver (Knoxville Edition) Knoxville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 06:30 PM

Address: 5 Market Square, Knoxville, TN 37902

Our favorite host, Aurelio is back to take the official Journey Through our Oliver Properties to share his amazing wine selections with us!

UofSC vs. Tennessee Pre-Game Happy Hour Knoxville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 207 West Jackson Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37902

Join us for a happy hour Friday, October 8 before the Gamecocks take on the Volunteers in Knoxville, TN!