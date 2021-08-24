Live events Bakersfield — what’s coming up

(BAKERSFIELD, CA) Bakersfield has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bakersfield:

An Evening with Amy Grant Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 2001 H St., Bakersfield, CA 93301

Amy Grant is performing at The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater

2021 In God We Trust America Banquet Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 801 Truxtun Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93301

Our Mission: To Promote Patriotism By Encouraging Elected Officials to “Vote Yes” To Display Our National Motto IN GOD WE TRUST

Bakersfield Amazing Race 2020 Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Mar 03, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Mar 03, 01:30 PM

Address: Wall Street Alley, Bakersfield, CA 93301

EVENT IS POSTPONED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE Where brains beat brawn! Teams of 2-4 people solve clever clues and face fun challenges all while navigating the urban landscape via foot! It's a scavenger hunt, with all the thrills of the amazing race, mixed in with trivial pursuit, throw in a mini road race and add a dash of cat-and-mouse. And voila! You've got the Bakersfield Amazing Race! Online registration ends at 6 pm on Friday, March 27th. What is the Bakersfield Amazing Race? Ever want to b

Emo Night Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Address: 1817 Chester Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93301

Vision Entertainment is announcing another Emo Night for the books. Come down and party with us to all of our favorite emo songs and more!