Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bakersfield, CA

Live events Bakersfield — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Bakersfield Today
Bakersfield Today
 7 days ago

(BAKERSFIELD, CA) Bakersfield has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bakersfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xzaMO_0bbOlhBX00

An Evening with Amy Grant

Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 2001 H St., Bakersfield, CA 93301

Amy Grant is performing at The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iDbLf_0bbOlhBX00

2021 In God We Trust America Banquet

Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 801 Truxtun Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93301

Our Mission: To Promote Patriotism By Encouraging Elected Officials to “Vote Yes” To Display Our National Motto IN GOD WE TRUST

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=302W67_0bbOlhBX00

Bakersfield Amazing Race 2020

Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Mar 03, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Mar 03, 01:30 PM

Address: Wall Street Alley, Bakersfield, CA 93301

EVENT IS POSTPONED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE Where brains beat brawn! Teams of 2-4 people solve clever clues and face fun challenges all while navigating the urban landscape via foot! It's a scavenger hunt, with all the thrills of the amazing race, mixed in with trivial pursuit, throw in a mini road race and add a dash of cat-and-mouse. And voila! You've got the Bakersfield Amazing Race! Online registration ends at 6 pm on Friday, March 27th.    What is the Bakersfield Amazing Race? Ever want to b

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42JMBr_0bbOlhBX00

Emo Night

Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Address: 1817 Chester Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93301

Vision Entertainment is announcing another Emo Night for the books. Come down and party with us to all of our favorite emo songs and more!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Bakersfield Today

Bakersfield Today

Bakersfield, CA
531
Followers
418
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bakersfield Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Government
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Grant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Cat#Race#Standup Comedy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cats
Related
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln events coming soon

1. Nebraska Innovation Studio Grand Reopening; 2. Lincoln Princess Party; 3. 5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-LNE; 4. 2021 Good Life Halfsy | Massage Therapists; 5. Lighthouse's 30th-ish Anniversary Gala;
Walnut Creek, CAPosted by
Contra Costa Today

Walnut Creek events calendar

1. Reiki Master Level Class; 2. Illeagles - The premier tribute to the music of the Eagles; 3. SUNDAY FUNDAY | Live DJs, Games in the Beer Garden, & Bottomless Mimosas!; 4. Savvi Social; 5. Red Not Chili Peppers (Tribute to the Red Hot Chili Peppers) LIVE;
Oakland, CAPosted by
Oakland Observer

Oakland events coming up

1. 8/22 Reverence Yoga; 2. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; 3. oakland ecstatic dance 4 queers; 4. Moving from Pain to Purpose;The Journey from Violence to Victory!; 5. 8th Grade Welcome Back to School Picnic;
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Portland events coming soon

1. POSTPONED TO 6/22/22: Liz Longley; 2. 3D Printing Techniques-Biomaterials & Tissue Engineering; 3. A Celtic Christmas with the Gothard Sisters; 4. Fixing Your Relationship Simply - Portland; 5. Billy Raffoul LIVE;
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle News Alert

Seattle events calendar

1. Soul Searcher - Learn the steps you need to become a healer or a coach!; 2. SketchFest Seattle 2021; 3. AIF YP Seattle x Shred415 Workout Class; 4. Return 2 Passion; From Boardroom To Your Bedroom - Seattle; 5. Noise Complaint ft. Doc Martin;
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

Philadelphia events coming up

1. DJ Deejay’s Disney Night Philly! “Get’cha Head in the Game”; 2. Sip & Shoot EPK Party; 3. Actors Theater for Film and Television - Actors ShowREEL Class; 4. Drive Up Job Fair, Hosted by St. Christopher's (8/8); 5. Incoming Kindergarten Playdate #2;
Clinton County, IAPosted by
Clinton Herald

Today's events

— Clinton County Conservation Foundation hosts its 13th Annual Rock Creek Catfish Classic from 7 a.m. to noon at Rock Creek Park near Camanche,. The tournament raises money for the nature centers. Cost is $50 per boat and $10 for the biggest-fish jackpot. Read the rules and sign up to fish at www.mycountyparks.com.
Basketballwamwamfm.com

Several local events happening this weekend

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to travel far. Several events are happening throughout the immediate area. Day three of the Odon Old Settlers Days is happening in Odon. The Cruise In & Car Show gets started at 2:00 pm and the Baby Contest will take place tonight.
Lifestyle963kklz.com

Win REO Speedwagon Tickets

Tune in to 96.3 KKLZ at 4:10pm today (8/30/21-9/3/21) for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see REO SPEEDWAGON poolside at The Sandbar at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, Friday night, September 10, 2021 at 8pm! Plus, you’ll be entered into the grand prize drawing to win an overnight stay and dinner for two at T-Bones!
Beloit, WIBeloit Daily News

Oktoberfest returns Sept. 17

BELOIT—Get ready for beer, lederhosen and some ax throwing. The Seventh Annual Oktoberfest will be back running after it’s 2020 one-year hiatus. The event is set for 5:30—11 p.m. on Sept. 17 on State Street in downtown Beloit, according to Downtown Beloit Association (DBA) Executive Director Shauna El-Amin. The first...
kchi.com

Two Fundraising Concerts

Two fundraising concerts are planned in Trenton this fall. September 25th, the Leadership Music Jam will be held at Black Silo Winery. Tickets are $20 each in advance or $25 the day of the show. The concert will feature Sunny Sweeny and local artist Salem Croy. The concert benefits Leadership Northwest Missouri. For more information, contact Shane Lynch at 660-358-5834.
East Burke, VTCaledonian Record-News

Burke Fall Festival Returns

BURKE — After a hiatus last year due to COVID, the Burke Fall Festival is back and happening Saturday, Sept. 25 in East Burke Village. “It’s a full day of fun that brings friends, neighbors and visitors together to celebrate the season and enjoy a wonderful community festival,” said Burke Area Chamber of Commerce Administrator, Laura Malieswski.
Indiana, PAIndiana Gazette

It's Happening Here

“The Greatest Show on Earth” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Jimmy Stewart, Charlton Heston and Betty Hutton. Stewart portrays a circus clown with mysterious past. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112. SUNDAYS. Indiana County Humane Society Bingo...
Politicsburlington-record.com

Pioneer Days to highlight history and fun

Once again history and fun go hand in hand as Old Town will host its fifth annual Pioneer Days Saturday, Aug. 21. Get a glimpse of how life used to be as the event features gunfights, horse drawn wagon rides, lots of delicious cowboy vittles and more. Oh, yeah, there’s also some great music to wrap up the day from Mickey & the Motorcars.
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

The Hot List: Things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend

Picklesburgh (Friday-Sunday) Rated the Best Food Specialty Food Festival in America by readers of USA Today, Picklesburgh returns for a sixth year, with a move to the Andy Warhol Bridge, Downtown. The festival, produced by the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership and spreading along Fort Duquesne Boulevard, features regional food vendors with...
Warren, RIprovidencejournal.com

Warren Folks Festival returns

It’s among the smallest towns in the smallest state, but Warren is also a very interesting place. It has a tight-knit artistic community where everyone knows each other, and they support each other in numerous ways. This community is fostered by the music venue, bar and restaurant The Galactic Theatre...
Liberty, MOmycouriertribune.com

Liberty beer crawl Saturday

LIBERTY — Starting at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, Historic Downtown Liberty Inc.'s annual Dog Days of Summer Craft Beer Crawl will return after last year's COVID-related hiatus. On the day of the event, eventgoers will check-in at the Historic Downtown Liberty office and pick up a commemorative glass before...

Comments / 0

Community Policy