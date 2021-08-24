Live events Tampa — what’s coming up

(TAMPA, FL) Tampa has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Tampa area:

Fotocrime and Fool's Ghost in Tampa Tampa, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 08:30 PM

Address: 1001 W Cass St, Tampa, FL 33602

Fotocrime and Fool's Ghost (members of Young Widows) in Tampa at Hooch & Hive

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: East Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33602

OVER $15,000 IN PRIZES! FRIENDSGIVING TRIVIA PUB CRAWL! VIP Includes: Free Shirt, Free Lanyard, Free Koozie, Free Cup, & Free Wristband

Yoga on the Lawn - December 12th Tampa, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 07:30 AM

Address: 1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa, FL 33602

Join us for Yoga on the Lawn at Armature Works from 9:30-10:30am. This event is free and open to the public.

Armature Works Run Club - December 15th Tampa, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Address: 1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa, FL 33602

Join us at Armature Works for a 5k on the Riverwalk followed by great food and drinks within Heights Public Market.