Tampa, FL

Live events Tampa — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Tampa Times
Tampa Times
 7 days ago

(TAMPA, FL) Tampa has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Tampa area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OFOma_0bbOlgIo00

Fotocrime and Fool's Ghost in Tampa

Tampa, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 08:30 PM

Address: 1001 W Cass St, Tampa, FL 33602

Fotocrime and Fool's Ghost (members of Young Widows) in Tampa at Hooch & Hive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yLqCp_0bbOlgIo00

Tampa - Friendsgiving Trivia Pub Crawl - $15,000+ IN PRIZES!

Tampa, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: East Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33602

OVER $15,000 IN PRIZES! FRIENDSGIVING TRIVIA PUB CRAWL! VIP Includes: Free Shirt, Free Lanyard, Free Koozie, Free Cup, & Free Wristband

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05aqtM_0bbOlgIo00

Yoga on the Lawn - December 12th

Tampa, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 07:30 AM

Address: 1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa, FL 33602

Join us for Yoga on the Lawn at Armature Works from 9:30-10:30am. This event is free and open to the public.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PHiBg_0bbOlgIo00

Armature Works Run Club - December 15th

Tampa, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Address: 1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa, FL 33602

Join us at Armature Works for a 5k on the Riverwalk followed by great food and drinks within Heights Public Market.

Tampa Times

Tampa Times

Tampa, FL
With Tampa Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

