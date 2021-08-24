Cancel
Wichita, KS

Coming soon: Wichita events

Posted by 
Wichita Bulletin
Wichita Bulletin
 7 days ago

(WICHITA, KS) Live events are coming to Wichita.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wichita:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qK7KM_0bbOlfQ500

Summerland Tour 2021 w/ Everclear - Living Colour - Hoobastank - Wheatus

Wichita, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 650 E. 2nd St, Wichita, KS 67202

Summerland Tour 2021: Everclear w/ Living Colour, Hoobastank, and Wheatus are coming to Wave September 23rd!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BYcYu_0bbOlfQ500

50th Annual Diocesan Wedding Anniversary Mass

Wichita, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 430 North Broadway, Wichita, KS 67202

All couples celebrating an anniversary ending in 0 or 5 and all couples celebrating 50 years or more are invited to attend this celebration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nxq7U_0bbOlfQ500

The Wild Feathers

Wichita, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 650 E. 2nd St, Wichita, KS 67202

The Wild Feathers are coming to WAVE on October 19th. Grab your tickets!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JfTMz_0bbOlfQ500

Seminario de Preparación Matrimonial

Wichita, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 11:00 AM

Address: 437 North Topeka Street, Wichita, KS 67202

El Seminario ofrece una excelente oportunidad educativa diseñada para ayudarle a obtener un mayor conocimiento de su fe, así como aspectos esenciales del discipulado cristiano. Además, recibirá una introducción a las magníficas enseñanzas de la Iglesia sobre el sacramento del matrimonio, así como la verdad y el significado de la sexualidad humana.

With Wichita Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

