Coming soon: Wichita events

(WICHITA, KS) Live events are coming to Wichita.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wichita:

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 650 E. 2nd St, Wichita, KS 67202

Summerland Tour 2021: Everclear w/ Living Colour, Hoobastank, and Wheatus are coming to Wave September 23rd!

50th Annual Diocesan Wedding Anniversary Mass Wichita, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 430 North Broadway, Wichita, KS 67202

All couples celebrating an anniversary ending in 0 or 5 and all couples celebrating 50 years or more are invited to attend this celebration.

The Wild Feathers Wichita, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 650 E. 2nd St, Wichita, KS 67202

The Wild Feathers are coming to WAVE on October 19th. Grab your tickets!

Seminario de Preparación Matrimonial Wichita, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 11:00 AM

Address: 437 North Topeka Street, Wichita, KS 67202

El Seminario ofrece una excelente oportunidad educativa diseñada para ayudarle a obtener un mayor conocimiento de su fe, así como aspectos esenciales del discipulado cristiano. Además, recibirá una introducción a las magníficas enseñanzas de la Iglesia sobre el sacramento del matrimonio, así como la verdad y el significado de la sexualidad humana.