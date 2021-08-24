Cancel
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa events coming soon

Tulsa Post
Tulsa Post
 7 days ago

(TULSA, OK) Live events are lining up on the Tulsa calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Tulsa area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZrlXs_0bbOlded00

The View 2021

Tulsa, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 522 South Boston Avenue, #Suite B100, Tulsa, OK 74103

An exclusive fashion experience like none other! Get a sneak peak of the upcoming trends for Fall 2021. Fashion, Food, Cocktails & more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hZUEZ_0bbOlded00

The Airborne Toxic Event

Tulsa, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 423 N Main Street, Tulsa, OK 74103

Cain's Ballroom welcomes The Airborne Toxic Event back to Tulsa, OK on October 8, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VZKtf_0bbOlded00

Tulsa - Friendsgiving Trivia Pub Crawl - $15,000+ IN PRIZES!

Tulsa, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 175 East 2nd Street, Tulsa, OK 74103

OVER $15,000 IN PRIZES! FRIENDSGIVING TRIVIA PUB CRAWL! VIP Includes: Free Shirt, Free Lanyard, Free Koozie, Free Cup, & Free Wristband

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dh16m_0bbOlded00

OK | Tulsa - Midtown Networking & Sales Training

Tulsa, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 4532 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK

It's a super simple process to let your network know you're coming and help get the most value, have the most fun, and get the best return on your investment of time. (1) Please RSVP here on...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W0MyY_0bbOlded00

Tulsas Emerging 100 Fireside Chat with Cindy McGhee

Tulsa, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 15 North Cheyenne Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74103

Come out and meet fellow Tulsas Emerging 100 while we chat with Cindy McGhee

