Coming soon: Kansas City events

(KANSAS CITY, MO) Live events are lining up on the Kansas City calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Kansas City area:

Weekly Mass at CtK Kansas City, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1107 Hickory Street, Kansas City, MO 64101

Join us for Mass! We are an independent, affirming, catholic parish that seeks to connect fellow disciples as we deepen our faith.

Deshtet Kansas City, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 1221 Union Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64101

Fresh jazz / hip-hop fusion with: Kadesh Flow | Erik Wray | Peter Schlamb | Cade Pool

Yoga with Coach Pegah Kansas City, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Kansas City, Kansas City, MO 64101

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

Shipwrecked! with Stevie Cruz Kansas City, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 1221 Union Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64101

Launch your weekend on the lifted tack with Stevie Cruz's "Shipwrecked" dance party in the front courtyard.

Matt Carrillo & Friends Kansas City, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 1217 Union Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64101

Soulful, groovin', bumpin' and drivin' - Matt Carrillo is KC's golden boy on the tenor saxophone returns to the stage inside The Ship