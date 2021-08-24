Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pompano Beach, FL

What’s up Pompano Beach: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Pompano Beach Daily
Pompano Beach Daily
 7 days ago

(POMPANO BEACH, FL) Pompano Beach is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pompano Beach:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fgkVY_0bbOla0S00

ADVENTURE VACATION EXPO

Pompano Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1801 Northeast 6th Street, Pompano Beach, FL 33060

The Event for Vacations, Weekend Getaways, Tours, Resorts, Cruises and Exotic Destinations!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3suoaf_0bbOla0S00

Gospel Heritage Concert

Pompano Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 50 West Atlantic Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL 33060

﻿Tickets are limited and available on Eventbrite. No tickets will be sold at the door.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30LDEI_0bbOla0S00

Live Stream Reggae | ifrolix band

Pompano Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1751 South Dixie Highway, Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Great Live Performances of Reggae and Dance Hall Music. Join Us Every Wednesday and be Entertained by Talented Musicians.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TO2cq_0bbOla0S00

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation for Pompano Beach: Free Weekly Classes

Pompano Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT88, Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.

Learn More

Vacation Expo - A Travel Show

Pompano Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1801 Northeast 6th Street, Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Vacation Expo spotlights cruises, adventure tours, weekend getaways, exotic destinations and business travel. Special offers for 2021-2022.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Pompano Beach Daily

Pompano Beach Daily

Pompano Beach, FL
252
Followers
453
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pompano Beach Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pompano Beach, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Pompano Beach, FL
Government
City
Pompano Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Sun Oct 10#Dance Hall Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
Meditation
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy