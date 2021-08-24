What’s up Pompano Beach: Local events calendar
(POMPANO BEACH, FL) Pompano Beach is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pompano Beach:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 1801 Northeast 6th Street, Pompano Beach, FL 33060
The Event for Vacations, Weekend Getaways, Tours, Resorts, Cruises and Exotic Destinations!
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 50 West Atlantic Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Tickets are limited and available on Eventbrite. No tickets will be sold at the door.
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Address: 1751 South Dixie Highway, Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Great Live Performances of Reggae and Dance Hall Music. Join Us Every Wednesday and be Entertained by Talented Musicians.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM
Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT88, Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.
Vacation Expo spotlights cruises, adventure tours, weekend getaways, exotic destinations and business travel. Special offers for 2021-2022.
