In documents posted to Twitter by Eyewitness News, the Bahamas has banned cruise ships unless all passengers over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The order comes as an amendment to the Emergency Powers Regulations which gives Prime Minister Hubert Minnis more authority to institute protocols to curb the spread of COVID-19. Also outlined in a separate amendment was a curfew for certain sections of Andros, the largest island in the Bahamas, between 8pm and 5am.