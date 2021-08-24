Live events Virginia Beach — what’s coming up
(VIRGINIA BEACH, VA) Virginia Beach is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Virginia Beach:
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 1113 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Fall Barbeque and Oyster Roast, October 17,2021 from 1:00pm until 6:00pm
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM
Address: 505 18th Street, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Get up close and personal with the artistry of the ViBe Creative District. Guests are guided to16 murals for artist-approved narratives.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Address: 2817 Shore Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
Hike to the top of Virginia Beach's biggest hill. Complete the 8.5-mile hike at 3+ mph.
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:30 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 1181 Prosperity Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
This workshop will cover milestones & categories of development, and provide tips and resources for supporting a child’s development.
