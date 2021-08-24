Cancel
Virginia Beach, VA

Live events Virginia Beach — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Virginia Beach News Beat
 7 days ago

(VIRGINIA BEACH, VA) Virginia Beach is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Virginia Beach:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Br0C_0bbOlTmF00

Atlantic Wildfowl Heritage Museum Annual Oyster Roast

Virginia Beach, VA

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1113 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Fall Barbeque and Oyster Roast, October 17,2021 from 1:00pm until 6:00pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UVBLq_0bbOlTmF00

ViBe Creative District Art Tour/Craft Beer Tasting

Virginia Beach, VA

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 505 18th Street, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Get up close and personal with the artistry of the ViBe Creative District. Guests are guided to16 murals for artist-approved narratives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1omXLJ_0bbOlTmF00

Hike the biggest hill in VB(Appalachia Qualifier)

Virginia Beach, VA

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 2817 Shore Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Hike to the top of Virginia Beach's biggest hill. Complete the 8.5-mile hike at 3+ mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00UaF0_0bbOlTmF00

Ready or Not, Here They Grow! (Virginia Beach)

Virginia Beach, VA

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1181 Prosperity Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

This workshop will cover milestones & categories of development, and provide tips and resources for supporting a child’s development.

Virginia Beach News Beat

With Virginia Beach News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

