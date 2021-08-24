Live events Virginia Beach — what’s coming up

(VIRGINIA BEACH, VA) Virginia Beach is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Virginia Beach:

Atlantic Wildfowl Heritage Museum Annual Oyster Roast Virginia Beach, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1113 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Fall Barbeque and Oyster Roast, October 17,2021 from 1:00pm until 6:00pm

ViBe Creative District Art Tour/Craft Beer Tasting Virginia Beach, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 505 18th Street, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Get up close and personal with the artistry of the ViBe Creative District. Guests are guided to16 murals for artist-approved narratives.

Hike the biggest hill in VB(Appalachia Qualifier) Virginia Beach, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 2817 Shore Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Hike to the top of Virginia Beach's biggest hill. Complete the 8.5-mile hike at 3+ mph.

Ready or Not, Here They Grow! (Virginia Beach) Virginia Beach, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1181 Prosperity Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

This workshop will cover milestones & categories of development, and provide tips and resources for supporting a child’s development.