Live events coming up in Nashville

(NASHVILLE, TN) Live events are lining up on the Nashville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Nashville area:

6th Annual Green Ribbon Gala Nashville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 400 4th Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37201

Please join TN Voices for our 6th annual Green Ribbon Gala at The Bell Tower in downtown Nashville on Saturday November 13th, 2021.

Free Virtual Vinyasa Yoga Flow with Caitlin — TN Nashville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1 Public Square, Nashville, TN 37201

Join our live 60-minute virtual free yoga online class with instructor Caitlin! Free Yoga Class and Yoga for All Levels friendly

Wizard Fest 11/14 NASHVILLE Nashville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 316 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201

We are pleased to inform you that you have been invited to Wizard Fest, a wizard themed trivia and dance party!

TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 28: TOMATO THROW SHOW Nashville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 311 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201

A stand up comedy show where the audience decides who's the funniest comedian. The least tomatoes wins the cash prize.

WEDNESDAY AUGUST 25: OPEN MIC SHOW Nashville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 311 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201

A stand up comedy show featuring professional and amateur comedians who spin our wheel to determine their fate!