Memphis events coming up

(MEMPHIS, TN) Memphis is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Memphis area:

#JOOKINWARZ PRESENTS MEMPHIS VS ATLANTA Memphis, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 629 Monroe Avenue, Memphis, TN 38103

#JOOKINWARZ PRESENTS AN EPIC SHOW IN THE SOUTH (happening in Memphis Tn )

Getting Started With Essential Oils - Memphis Memphis, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 22 North B.B. King Boulevard, Memphis, TN 38103

Heard about essential oils but do not know where to start? Join us for this free workshop to learn how to get started safely.

NAMASTAY AT THE MOXY Memphis, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 40 North Front Street, Memphis, TN 38103

If you attend Memphis River Park’s Sunset Yoga sessions at Fourth Bluff Park every Tuesday and Sunday, swing by Moxy Memphis Downtown!

Black and Gold Southern Soul Scorpio Party featuring Courtney Little Memphis, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 251 Riverside Drive, Memphis, TN 38103

Scorpios come out and party on the river. Black Black and Gold Southern Soul Party featuring Courtney Little.

CWE Brunch & Brushes Halloween Edition Memphis, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 95 South Main Street, ##105, Memphis, TN 38103

Memphis get excited! Brunch & Brushes is coming to a spot near you. Get ready to paint with Kahdejah Evonne and friends.