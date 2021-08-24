Cancel
Memphis, TN

Memphis events coming up

Memphis Bulletin
 7 days ago

(MEMPHIS, TN) Memphis is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Memphis area:

#JOOKINWARZ PRESENTS MEMPHIS VS ATLANTA

Memphis, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 629 Monroe Avenue, Memphis, TN 38103

#JOOKINWARZ PRESENTS AN EPIC SHOW IN THE SOUTH (happening in Memphis Tn )

Getting Started With Essential Oils - Memphis

Memphis, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 22 North B.B. King Boulevard, Memphis, TN 38103

Heard about essential oils but do not know where to start? Join us for this free workshop to learn how to get started safely.

NAMASTAY AT THE MOXY

Memphis, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 40 North Front Street, Memphis, TN 38103

If you attend Memphis River Park’s Sunset Yoga sessions at Fourth Bluff Park every Tuesday and Sunday, swing by Moxy Memphis Downtown!

Black and Gold Southern Soul Scorpio Party featuring Courtney Little

Memphis, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 251 Riverside Drive, Memphis, TN 38103

Scorpios come out and party on the river. Black Black and Gold Southern Soul Party featuring Courtney Little.

CWE Brunch & Brushes Halloween Edition

Memphis, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 95 South Main Street, ##105, Memphis, TN 38103

Memphis get excited! Brunch & Brushes is coming to a spot near you. Get ready to paint with Kahdejah Evonne and friends.

Memphis Bulletin

Memphis, TN
With Memphis Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

