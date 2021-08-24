Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

Live events coming up in Cleveland

Posted by 
Crooked River Chronicle
Crooked River Chronicle
 7 days ago

(CLEVELAND, OH) Cleveland is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cleveland area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IM7rf_0bbOlLxf00

Strand of Oaks

Cleveland, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 2785 EUCLID HEIGHTS BLVD, CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH 44106

Strand of Oaks with The Still Tide live at the Grog Shop

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=411Pc3_0bbOlLxf00

TAKE A HIKE® CLEVELAND - University Circle -Guided History Walking Tour

Cleveland, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 10820 East Boulevard, Cleveland, OH 44106

TAKE A HIKE® offers FREE in-person walking tours of unique and historic neighborhoods in Cleveland!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uw9iy_0bbOlLxf00

2021 Day of the Dog 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home. Save $5!

Cleveland, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Cleveland, OH 44101

Thursday, August 26th, 2021 is International Dog Day! To help celebrate, we are hosting our fifth annual Day of the Dog virtual race!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NAVAt_0bbOlLxf00

The Mastery School's V.I.P. (Very Important Partnerships) Community Mixer

Cleveland, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 10924 Magnolia Drive, Cleveland, OH 44106

Let's try this again! Calling all VIPs (Very Important Partners)- current and future! Join us for food, drinks and networking.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29FDlw_0bbOlLxf00

Regain Power over Bulimia and Binge Eating - Live Event With Emma Lund

Cleveland, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Cleveland, Cleveland, OH 44101

FINALLY... Discover 4 Modern Techniques That Outdated Therapists Don't Know, To Stop Binge Eating & Beat Bulimia For Good.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Crooked River Chronicle

Crooked River Chronicle

Cleveland, OH
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay informed with the latest news, from politics to local education, government and sports, in the greater Cleveland area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Government
City
Cleveland Heights, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Dog Day#Race
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
Related
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Crooked River Chronicle

It ain't easy being themed: An exploration of Cleveland's themed restaurants

The front of the Haunted House Restaurant, which opened July 20 at 13463 Cedar Rd. in Cleveland Heights.(Collin Cunningham/NewsBreak) (CLEVELAND) What is it about themed restaurants that make them so alluring? Is it the gimmicky appeal of sitting in an unfamiliar booth with strange decor? What about the menus, which often consist of riffs of more traditional food service staples with fun names to boot? How about the staff members, who are often dressed to match the vibe or equipped with specialized knowledge about the motif?
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Crooked River Chronicle

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Cleveland

(CLEVELAND, OH) Life in Cleveland has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Cleveland area, click here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy