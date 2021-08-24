Live events Indianapolis — what’s coming up
(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) Indianapolis is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Indianapolis:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM
Address: 4630 E 10TH STREET, INDIANAPOLIS, IN 46201
Coast 2 Coast LIVE Showcase Indianapolis - Artists Win $50K In Prizes
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 2425 Conservatory Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46203
We're back! Join us for Jazz Fest 2021 - September 16-19
Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 04:00 PM
Address: 2505 Conservatory Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Join us at Garfield Park Conservatory for 2 hours with famed nature photographers, John Gerlach & Dixi Calderone for a hands-on macro class.
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 4201 East 16th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Recognize the signs and symptoms of a young person who may be experiencing a mental health crisis.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Address: 1140 Shelby St, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Fun, interactive cooking class at a local bar or restaurant with a Classpop! chef. Enjoy food, friends and your favorite beverage.Join Classpop! for “Classic Mushroom Risotto” with Chef Warren and learn how to craft amazing food! No cooking experience necessary: feel free to sit back and watch, or get hands-on. Each class is hosted in a local bar or restaurant where you can learn something new while sipping on a cocktail...or two.Classpop! offers fun-filled, hands-on cooking classes in the relax
