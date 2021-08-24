Cancel
Indianapolis, IN

Live events Indianapolis — what’s coming up

Indianapolis Bulletin
Indianapolis Bulletin
 7 days ago

(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) Indianapolis is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Indianapolis:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Df1WT_0bbOlK4w00

Coast 2 Coast LIVE Showcase Indianapolis - Artists Win $50K In Prizes

Indianapolis, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 4630 E 10TH STREET, INDIANAPOLIS, IN 46201

Coast 2 Coast LIVE Showcase Indianapolis - Artists Win $50K In Prizes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gtz2n_0bbOlK4w00

Indy Jazz Fest 2021

Indianapolis, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 2425 Conservatory Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46203

We're back! Join us for Jazz Fest 2021 - September 16-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v5OJf_0bbOlK4w00

MACRO PHOTOGRAPHY AT GARFIELD PARK W/ JOHN GERLACH & DIXIE CALDERONE

Indianapolis, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 2505 Conservatory Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46203

Join us at Garfield Park Conservatory for 2 hours with famed nature photographers, John Gerlach & Dixi Calderone for a hands-on macro class.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hJko8_0bbOlK4w00

Youth Mental Health First Aid (In-Person)

Indianapolis, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 4201 East 16th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201

Recognize the signs and symptoms of a young person who may be experiencing a mental health crisis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pwvhw_0bbOlK4w00

Classic Mushroom Risotto - Cooking Class by Classpop!™

Indianapolis, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1140 Shelby St, Indianapolis, IN 46203

Fun, interactive cooking class at a local bar or restaurant with a Classpop! chef. Enjoy food, friends and your favorite beverage.Join Classpop! for “Classic Mushroom Risotto” with Chef Warren and learn how to craft amazing food! No cooking experience necessary: feel free to sit back and watch, or get hands-on. Each class is hosted in a local bar or restaurant where you can learn something new while sipping on a cocktail...or two.Classpop! offers fun-filled, hands-on cooking classes in the relax

Indianapolis Bulletin

Indianapolis Bulletin

Indianapolis, IN
With Indianapolis Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

