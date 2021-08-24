Cancel
Raleigh, NC

Coming soon: Raleigh events

Raleigh News Watch
 7 days ago

(RALEIGH, NC) Raleigh has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Raleigh:

Garner Night Market

Raleigh, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 226 East Martin Street, Raleigh, NC 27601

Showcasing Garner's creativity in an open air downtown night market.

Tropidelic & Bumpin Uglies w/ The Ries Brothers Live Album Recording

Raleigh, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 224 S Blount St, Raleigh, NC 27601

We are recording Tropidelic & Bumpin Uglies for a Live at The Pour House limited edition double LP! Doors 7pm, Show 8pm.

Raleigh Area Clinical Research Networking Event

Raleigh, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 137 South Wilmington Street, Raleigh, NC 27601

Join us on Tuesday, August 24th in Downtown Raleigh for a night of discussion, food, drinks, and networking.

Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band

Raleigh, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 224 S Blount St, Raleigh, NC 27601

Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band returns to the house! Doors 7pm, Show 8pm.

Inter Arma w/ Yautja, Eye Flys, Yashira

Raleigh, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 09:00 PM

Address: 224 S Blount St, Raleigh, NC 27601

Inter Ama returns to the house with special guests Yautja, Eye Flys and Yashira! Doors 7pm, Show 8pm.

