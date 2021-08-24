Coming soon: Raleigh events
(RALEIGH, NC) Raleigh has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Raleigh:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 226 East Martin Street, Raleigh, NC 27601
Showcasing Garner's creativity in an open air downtown night market.
Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 09:00 PM
Address: 224 S Blount St, Raleigh, NC 27601
We are recording Tropidelic & Bumpin Uglies for a Live at The Pour House limited edition double LP! Doors 7pm, Show 8pm.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 137 South Wilmington Street, Raleigh, NC 27601
Join us on Tuesday, August 24th in Downtown Raleigh for a night of discussion, food, drinks, and networking.
Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 08:00 PM
Address: 224 S Blount St, Raleigh, NC 27601
Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band returns to the house! Doors 7pm, Show 8pm.
Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 09:00 PM
Address: 224 S Blount St, Raleigh, NC 27601
Inter Ama returns to the house with special guests Yautja, Eye Flys and Yashira! Doors 7pm, Show 8pm.
