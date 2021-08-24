Cancel
Colorado State

Coming soon: Colorado Springs events

Colorado Springs News Watch
 7 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS, CO) Colorado Springs is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Colorado Springs area:

2021 Annual ACE Teachers' Conference

Colorado Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 2560 International Circle, Colorado Springs, CO 80910

Join your fellow ACE professionals from across Colorado at the 2021 Annual Teachers' Conference.

U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum

Colorado Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 315 Lake Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80906

The AAUW Colorado Springs Branch presents Cari Karns, Director of Development & Membership, U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum.

Tropical Luau 5k

Colorado Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1231 Ellis St, Fort Carson, CO 80913

This 5k is more than just a run!!! Come out for the 2021 Tropical Luau 5k! Lots of fun and entertainment!

Kid's Basketball Clinic with Zeke Nnaji

Colorado Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 6181 Ware Street, Bldg. 5950, Fort Carson, CO 80913

Players will go through drills hand-selected by NBA star Zeke Nnaji!

Never Alone Family Ball

Colorado Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: Broadmoor West Lower Level, Colorado Springs, CO 80906

Come out and enjoy dinner and dancing with your family and friends with a night at The Broadmoor while supporting international adoption!

Learn More

Colorado Springs News Watch

Colorado Springs, CO
With Colorado Springs News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

