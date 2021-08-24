Coming soon: Colorado Springs events

(COLORADO SPRINGS, CO) Colorado Springs is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Colorado Springs area:

2021 Annual ACE Teachers' Conference Colorado Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 2560 International Circle, Colorado Springs, CO 80910

Join your fellow ACE professionals from across Colorado at the 2021 Annual Teachers' Conference.

U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum Colorado Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 315 Lake Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80906

The AAUW Colorado Springs Branch presents Cari Karns, Director of Development & Membership, U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum.

Tropical Luau 5k Colorado Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1231 Ellis St, Fort Carson, CO 80913

This 5k is more than just a run!!! Come out for the 2021 Tropical Luau 5k! Lots of fun and entertainment!

Kid's Basketball Clinic with Zeke Nnaji Colorado Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 6181 Ware Street, Bldg. 5950, Fort Carson, CO 80913

Players will go through drills hand-selected by NBA star Zeke Nnaji!

Never Alone Family Ball Colorado Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: Broadmoor West Lower Level, Colorado Springs, CO 80906

Come out and enjoy dinner and dancing with your family and friends with a night at The Broadmoor while supporting international adoption!