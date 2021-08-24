What’s up El Paso: Local events calendar
(EL PASO, TX) El Paso has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around El Paso:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, El Paso, TX 79901
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 325 North Kansas Street, El Paso, TX 79901
Experience unique events designed to provide an insider’s view of the history, people, and culture.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:45 AM
Address: 1170 N Walnut St, El Paso, TX
Tuesday August 24, 2021: Event listing from Center for Career & Technology Education: Tuesday, August 24 from 11:45 AM to 12:45 PM
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: 500 North Oregon Street, #2nd Floor, El Paso, TX 79901
Charcuterie board workshop. Come learn to build your own charcuterie board with The Culinary Studio.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 209 North Stanton Street, El Paso, TX 79901
Hi babe! This will be a hands on class where we will focus on eye makeup, application, and technique. So excited to have you!
