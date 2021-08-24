What’s up El Paso: Local events calendar

(EL PASO, TX) El Paso has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around El Paso:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! El Paso, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, El Paso, TX 79901

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Destination Weekend El Paso, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 325 North Kansas Street, El Paso, TX 79901

Experience unique events designed to provide an insider’s view of the history, people, and culture.

CIT Meeting (Holcomb/Marshall) - Center for Career & Technology Education El Paso, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Address: 1170 N Walnut St, El Paso, TX

Tuesday August 24, 2021: Event listing from Center for Career & Technology Education: Tuesday, August 24 from 11:45 AM to 12:45 PM

Charcuterie board workshop. Come learn to build your own charcuterie board El Paso, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 500 North Oregon Street, #2nd Floor, El Paso, TX 79901

Charcuterie board workshop. Come learn to build your own charcuterie board with The Culinary Studio.

Paulina Anai's Beginners Makeup Class & Mimosas El Paso, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 209 North Stanton Street, El Paso, TX 79901

Hi babe! This will be a hands on class where we will focus on eye makeup, application, and technique. So excited to have you!