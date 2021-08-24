Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso, TX

What’s up El Paso: Local events calendar

Posted by 
El Paso Dispatch
El Paso Dispatch
 7 days ago

(EL PASO, TX) El Paso has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around El Paso:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IJkyB_0bbOkzeK00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

El Paso, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, El Paso, TX 79901

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jiyxO_0bbOkzeK00

Destination Weekend

El Paso, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 325 North Kansas Street, El Paso, TX 79901

Experience unique events designed to provide an insider’s view of the history, people, and culture.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sqRMp_0bbOkzeK00

CIT Meeting (Holcomb/Marshall) - Center for Career & Technology Education

El Paso, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Address: 1170 N Walnut St, El Paso, TX

Tuesday August 24, 2021: Event listing from Center for Career & Technology Education: Tuesday, August 24 from 11:45 AM to 12:45 PM

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I696d_0bbOkzeK00

Charcuterie board workshop. Come learn to build your own charcuterie board

El Paso, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 500 North Oregon Street, #2nd Floor, El Paso, TX 79901

Charcuterie board workshop. Come learn to build your own charcuterie board with The Culinary Studio.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fvnX6_0bbOkzeK00

Paulina Anai's Beginners Makeup Class & Mimosas

El Paso, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 209 North Stanton Street, El Paso, TX 79901

Hi babe! This will be a hands on class where we will focus on eye makeup, application, and technique. So excited to have you!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
El Paso Dispatch

El Paso Dispatch

El Paso, TX
291
Followers
434
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

With El Paso Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
State
Kansas State
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Make Yourself#Live Events#Sun Oct 10#The Culinary Studio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy