Buffalo, NY

Live events on the horizon in Buffalo

Posted by 
Buffalo Post
Buffalo Post
 7 days ago

(BUFFALO, NY) Buffalo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Buffalo:

Speed Reading Class - Buffalo

Buffalo, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Buffalo, NY 14201

Learn speed-reading techniques and how to improve comprehension. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.

Bing Meets Buff

Buffalo, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Address: Buffalo, NY, Buffalo, NY, NY 14201

We starting off the semester right with a collaboration event with a team called"10Toes". We had an event in the city now we in Buffalo.

Buffalo Hard Cider & Doughnut Fest

Buffalo, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 204 Allen Street, Buffalo, NY 14201

Part Bar Hop, Part Sweet Celebration! Featuring 6 bars & restaurants, hard cider, hard seltzer & 1,000 FREE delicious doughnut creations!

OT in Niagara Falls - Day 1 - Overnight Cycling Tour to Niagara Falls, ONT

Buffalo, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: Actual starting location revealed with your ticket, Buffalo, NY 14202

Pack your overnight bag, have your ID in order, and bring a toothbrush for this cycling adventure from Buffalo, New York to Niagara Falls

Regain Power over Bulimia and Binge Eating - Live Event With Emma Lund

Buffalo, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Buffalo, Buffalo, NY 14201

FINALLY... Discover 4 Modern Techniques That Outdated Therapists Don't Know, To Stop Binge Eating & Beat Bulimia For Good.

