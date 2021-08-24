Cancel
Fresno, CA

Fresno events coming soon

Fresno Bulletin
 7 days ago

(FRESNO, CA) Live events are coming to Fresno.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fresno:

Soccer Ball Giveaway

Fresno, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 8695 N. Millbrook Ave, Fresno, CA 93720

We are giving away size 4 and size 5 soccer balls to youth soccer players residing in the Central Valley.

Fixing Your Relationship Simply - Fresno

Fresno, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual Event, Fresno, CA 93650

I can help YOU reconnect to the love you once shared with your partner...even if they don't want to put the work in.

PG2K21/SOUND OF UNITY/SNG

Fresno, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 378 West Fallbrook Avenue, Fresno, CA 93711

PRAYER, the WORD of God and the SOUND of MUSIC have the PROPHETIC SYNERGY to permanently shift your life. THIS CONFERENCE WILL SHARPEN YOU!

4th Annual Chili Cook Off

Fresno, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 7775 North Friant Road, Fresno, CA 93720

Avila's Cancer Fund Presents Our 4Th Annual Chili Cook Off & Salsa Contest

With Fresno Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

