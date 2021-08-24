Live events coming up in Albuquerque
(ALBUQUERQUE, NM) Live events are lining up on the Albuquerque calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Albuquerque:
Starts at: Fri Feb 02, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 04:00 PM
Address: 401 2nd Street Northwest, Albuquerque, NM 87102
Congratulations New Mexico on becoming the 17th US state to end prohibition. Join us February 25-26, 2022 in Albuquerque.
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 PM
Address: 407 Central Ave. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102
Spend Halloween night at Sister with Uniform + Portrayal of Guilt and Body Void!
Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 09:00 PM
Address: 407 Central Ave. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102
Don't miss Revolución de Amor , Tributo a Maná live at Sister on Thursday, December 9th!
