Live events on the horizon in Jacksonville

(JACKSONVILLE, FL) Live events are coming to Jacksonville.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Jacksonville:

Gator Bowl All-Inclusive Tailgate Experience Jacksonville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 10:00 AM

Address: 1906 E. Beaver St, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Enjoy an All-Inclusive Pre-Game Tailgate with Open Bar and Unlimited Food with over 1,000 fans from both teams!

Resurgence: Goth Night at 1904 Music Hall Jacksonville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 19 North Ocean Street, Apt/Suite, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Resurgence Goth Night at 1904 Saturday, August 28th at 9pm $5 ADV - $10 Door 18+ to Party // 21+ to Drink

Jacksonville Walking Tours - Top to Bottom (Tue 10am) Jacksonville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 245 Water Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202

From a rooftop view to the secret underground tunnels on this fun tour. We also take you behind the scenes of several other buildings.

Thinkful Webinar | Data Science: Tools Of The Trade Jacksonville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: Online, Jacksonville, FL 32202

What does a Data Scientist actually do? If you’re wondering if a data science career might be a good fit for you, we’ve got answers. We'll cover the ways data scientists unlock insights and predictions from big data.

ΚΑΨ Jacksonville Foundation, Inc. Presents the Black & White Ball Jacksonville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Address: 225 East Coastline Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32202

ΚΑΨ Jacksonville Foundation, Inc. Presents the Black & White Ball