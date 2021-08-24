Cancel
Jacksonville, FL

Live events on the horizon in Jacksonville

Posted by 
Jacksonville News Alert
Jacksonville News Alert
 7 days ago

(JACKSONVILLE, FL) Live events are coming to Jacksonville.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Jacksonville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NBDpI_0bbOkdTa00

Gator Bowl All-Inclusive Tailgate Experience

Jacksonville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 10:00 AM

Address: 1906 E. Beaver St, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Enjoy an All-Inclusive Pre-Game Tailgate with Open Bar and Unlimited Food with over 1,000 fans from both teams!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27RhQB_0bbOkdTa00

Resurgence: Goth Night at 1904 Music Hall

Jacksonville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 19 North Ocean Street, Apt/Suite, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Resurgence Goth Night at 1904 Saturday, August 28th at 9pm $5 ADV - $10 Door 18+ to Party // 21+ to Drink

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tCwn8_0bbOkdTa00

Jacksonville Walking Tours - Top to Bottom (Tue 10am)

Jacksonville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 245 Water Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202

From a rooftop view to the secret underground tunnels on this fun tour. We also take you behind the scenes of several other buildings.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45SjLn_0bbOkdTa00

Thinkful Webinar | Data Science: Tools Of The Trade

Jacksonville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: Online, Jacksonville, FL 32202

What does a Data Scientist actually do? If you’re wondering if a data science career might be a good fit for you, we’ve got answers. We'll cover the ways data scientists unlock insights and predictions from big data.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rt9u8_0bbOkdTa00

ΚΑΨ Jacksonville Foundation, Inc. Presents the Black & White Ball

Jacksonville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Address: 225 East Coastline Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32202

ΚΑΨ Jacksonville Foundation, Inc. Presents the Black & White Ball

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

Jacksonville News Alert

Jacksonville News Alert

Jacksonville, FL
With Jacksonville News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Live Events
