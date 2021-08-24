Coming soon: Chicago events

(CHICAGO, IL) Chicago has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Chicago:

Fun Run at Mariano's Lakeshore East with Kayla Jeter of @fitandfullbykayla! Chicago, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 333 East Benton Place, Chicago, IL 60601

We're so excited for our Fun Run Series with Kayla Jeter of @fitandfullbykayla!

Ballroom Blitz New Year's Eve Party 2022 at Swissotel Chicago Chicago, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 12:00 AM

Address: 323 East Wacker Drive, Chicago, IL 60601

Ballroom Blitz Chicago New Year’s Eve Party 2022 at the luxurious Swissotel Chicago Hotel and Resorts! Ring in 2022 at Chicago's Best Party

End of Summer Yacht Party 2021 Chicago, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 111 North Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, IL 60601

Don't miss the ultimate end of summer yacht party. We will cruise up and down the Chicago River. Dj on deck, dancing and cash bar.

Haunted Halloween Evening Booze Cruise on Sunday, October 31st Chicago, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: DuSable Harbor, 200 N Breakwater Access, Chicago, IL 60601

Celebrate Halloween On the Water! Enjoy Amazing Skyline Views, a Full Bar with Cocktails Available For Purchase, & Music. 21+ to board

Day of the Dead BOOze Cruise on Lake Michigan Chicago, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 200 N. Breakwater Access, Chicago, IL 60601

Celebrate Day of the Dead with breathtaking views and delicious drinks aboard a 3-story luxury yacht, featuring one of Chicago's BEST DJs!