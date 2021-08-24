Coming soon: Chicago events

Cancel
Chicago, IL

Chicago events

Chicago Digest
 7 days ago

(CHICAGO, IL) Chicago has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Chicago:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lkzpH_0bbOkZtY00

Fun Run at Mariano's Lakeshore East with Kayla Jeter of @fitandfullbykayla!

Chicago, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 333 East Benton Place, Chicago, IL 60601

We're so excited for our Fun Run Series with Kayla Jeter of @fitandfullbykayla!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gedVX_0bbOkZtY00

Ballroom Blitz New Year's Eve Party 2022 at Swissotel Chicago

Chicago, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 12:00 AM

Address: 323 East Wacker Drive, Chicago, IL 60601

Ballroom Blitz Chicago New Year’s Eve Party 2022 at the luxurious Swissotel Chicago Hotel and Resorts! Ring in 2022 at Chicago's Best Party

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rSua6_0bbOkZtY00

End of Summer Yacht Party 2021

Chicago, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 111 North Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, IL 60601

Don't miss the ultimate end of summer yacht party. We will cruise up and down the Chicago River. Dj on deck, dancing and cash bar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ukomD_0bbOkZtY00

Haunted Halloween Evening Booze Cruise on Sunday, October 31st

Chicago, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: DuSable Harbor, 200 N Breakwater Access, Chicago, IL 60601

Celebrate Halloween On the Water! Enjoy Amazing Skyline Views, a Full Bar with Cocktails Available For Purchase, & Music. 21+ to board

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01J6ow_0bbOkZtY00

Day of the Dead BOOze Cruise on Lake Michigan

Chicago, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 200 N. Breakwater Access, Chicago, IL 60601

Celebrate Day of the Dead with breathtaking views and delicious drinks aboard a 3-story luxury yacht, featuring one of Chicago's BEST DJs!

Chicago Digest

With Chicago Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Detroit, MIPosted by
Motor City Metro

Live events on the horizon in Detroit

1. Opening -- Steps toward Justice: Artis Lane's Portraits of Rosa Parks; 2. Peace for the Soul: An Evening with BLKBOK; 3. Taste Black Spirits ( The Distro); 4. Detroit Youth Choir's 1st Annual Gala: Celebrating 25 years of Music; 5. DLECTRICITY 2021 Light Bike Parade;
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

Philadelphia events coming up

1. DJ Deejay’s Disney Night Philly! “Get’cha Head in the Game”; 2. Sip & Shoot EPK Party; 3. Actors Theater for Film and Television - Actors ShowREEL Class; 4. Drive Up Job Fair, Hosted by St. Christopher's (8/8); 5. Incoming Kindergarten Playdate #2;
Lake Geneva, WILake Geneva Regional News

Where to hear live music in the Lake Geneva area: Aug. 25-Sept. 4, 2021

The following information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig here, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net. Most people know Kevin Bacon as an actor, but he is also one half of the Bacon Brothers, which closes out the Music By The Lake concert series Sunday, Aug. 29, at George Williams College, 350 Constance Blvd., Williams Bay.
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

The Hot List: Things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend

Picklesburgh (Friday-Sunday) Rated the Best Food Specialty Food Festival in America by readers of USA Today, Picklesburgh returns for a sixth year, with a move to the Andy Warhol Bridge, Downtown. The festival, produced by the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership and spreading along Fort Duquesne Boulevard, features regional food vendors with...
Clinton County, IAPosted by
Clinton Herald

Today's events

— Clinton County Conservation Foundation hosts its 13th Annual Rock Creek Catfish Classic from 7 a.m. to noon at Rock Creek Park near Camanche,. The tournament raises money for the nature centers. Cost is $50 per boat and $10 for the biggest-fish jackpot. Read the rules and sign up to fish at www.mycountyparks.com.
MusicNYS Music

Lespecial Announces Fall Tour with Stops in Niagra and East Durham

Lespecial, the heavy future groove trio from Kent, CT, is hitting the road for an extensive run of shows this Fall. Including a show in Niagara Falls, NY and one in East Durham, NY for the Flyday Music Festival. Dubbed “2021 Fall RepeaTOUR,” the jaunt is named after “Repeater,” a...
Public HealthBillboard

Every 2021 Concert & Festival Canceled Due to COVID-19

While there are a lot of promising signs in the current touring landscape -- from the successful rollouts of the Rolling Loud and Lollapalooza festivals to major events like Bonnaroo and ACL Fest remaining on the fall schedule -- there are plenty of examples of the surging COVID-19 pandemic's toll on an already-struggling industry.
Festivalcbslocal.com

Miami Nights

This Latin-themed event will feature live entertainment, Cuban food, and hot fashion. All to benefit the L for Lupus Foundation. Julissa Ortiz was strutting her stuff on the runway!
Festivalvisitsaintpaul.com

Fall Festivities: Autumn Events in the Capital City

Cooler temps and fall colors create the perfect setting for these September and October festivals and things to do in St. Paul. Kick-off Oktoberfest at the Germanic American Institute’s Saint Paul Oktoberfest. Hosted on the beautiful grounds of the GAI on Summit Avenue, the event will include German music, food, vendors, and lots of beer, of course. The event itself is free, but $5 beer wristbands are required for alcohol purchases.
New York City, NYbronxmama.com

12th Annual New York City Unicycle Festival in the Bronx

The NYC Unicycle Festival, presented by the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus, is coming to New York City again this Labor Day Weekend. From September 2 – 5. During this 12th annual event, dozens of one-wheeled riders participate in free outdoor activities in this unique New York City summer tradition. This year’s...
Warren, RIprovidencejournal.com

Warren Folks Festival returns

It’s among the smallest towns in the smallest state, but Warren is also a very interesting place. It has a tight-knit artistic community where everyone knows each other, and they support each other in numerous ways. This community is fostered by the music venue, bar and restaurant The Galactic Theatre...
Lansing, MIWLNS

McLaren Loves Lansing Event

Join McLaren Friday, August 27th from 7:00 PM-1:00 AM at Lansing Brewing Company to support the Campaign for Care! The event will feature fun for all, including food trucks, drinks, live music, and outdoor games and prizes. Celebrate summer in Lansing with McLaren! Register here.
Liberty, MOmycouriertribune.com

Liberty beer crawl Saturday

LIBERTY — Starting at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, Historic Downtown Liberty Inc.'s annual Dog Days of Summer Craft Beer Crawl will return after last year's COVID-related hiatus. On the day of the event, eventgoers will check-in at the Historic Downtown Liberty office and pick up a commemorative glass before...
Food & DrinksBrewbound.com

Urban South Brewery Celebrates Five Years of Oktoberfest

NEW ORLEANS, La. – With fall on the horizon, Urban South Brewery’s Oktoberfest Marzen lager has returned for its fifth season. Oktoberfest is currently available at Urban South’s Tchoupitoulas Street taproom, and will soon be available in bars, restaurants and stores throughout Louisiana. “Along with Holy Roller, our flagship IPA,...
Festivalgoodhousekeeping.com

The 29 Best Fall Festivals and Fairs to Take in the Autumn Air

Spending your autumn days surrounded by beautiful fall foliage is an absolute must, and what better way to experience the season than to enjoy a fall festival or two?. You might begin your journey by blasting some Halloween songs or Thanksgiving songs on your way to one of the events on our list — and depending on which one you pick, you could end up jumping in a pile of leaves to re-live your childhood, taking a few pics that rival a Norman Rockwell painting or walking amongst spooky jack-'o-lanterns that set the night sky ablaze.
Buffalo, NYstepoutbuffalo.com

45 Awesome Events Happening This September in WNY

Truly, the number of large scale events and festivals happening this month is absolutely thrilling if you ask us. From cultural events to huge music festivals and food and drink extravaganzas, a Half Way to St. Patrick’s Day Parade, and much more, September events will not disappoint. Plan to treat this month like a summer extension – one we all want, need, and hardcore deserve after the past year and a half of limited socialization.
Michigan StateMacomb Daily

Southeast Michigan entertainment calendar Aug. 20 and beyond

Note: Due to COVID-19 concerns, events are subject to change. Check with venues for updates. Some events require that all attendees provide proof of vaccination or negative COVID test within 72-hours prior to the event. On Sale 10 a.m. Aug. 20. • “Impractical Jokers,” comedy troupe The Tenderloins: Dec. 16,...
Alameda County, CAbayareaparent.com

Fun Fall Festivals

Favorite fall festivals have begun to return to the Bay Area, and a couple of county fairs will take place as well. While some events are still on hold until next year, there are plenty of fun ways for your family to spend your weekends in September and beyond. As conditions may change due to COVID-19, make sure to check event websites before heading out.
MuseumsPosted by
UPI News

Museum of Broadway to open in summer 2022 in Times Square

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The Museum of Broadway announced Monday it will open the first permanent immersive museum dedicated to the history of theater in summer 2022 in Times Square. Founders Julie Boardman and Diane Nicoletti postponed the opening of the museum at 145 W. 45th St., which had been scheduled to debut last year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
LifestylePosted by
100.7 WITL

FireKeepers Grand Opening On Monday

A major expansion and a new building will open their doors, Monday, August 16th, at Firekeepers Casino Hotel. Firekeepers is excited to celebrate the grand opening of their 203-room hotel expansion. According to a press release on Saturday, the grand opening will include a tightrope performance from world-renowned daredevil Nik Wallendas.

