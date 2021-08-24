San Antonio events coming soon

(SAN ANTONIO, TX) San Antonio has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in San Antonio:

COVID Coping: Workshop for First Responders and Front-Line Staff San Antonio, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 2803 Fredericksburg Road, San Antonio, TX 78201

Bihl Haus Arts will host a free “COVID Coping: Workshop for First Responders and Front-Line Staff”.

Dogg Pound Championship Wrestling Presents: "STRICTLY BUSINESS" San Antonio, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 1103 Cincinnati Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78201

In your face Texas Style Pro Wrestling! Come meet some of the biggest stars in Pro Wrestling today!

Men Who Cook San Antonio, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 4847 Charles Katz Drive, San Antonio, TX 78229

Men Who Cook features ‘regular guys’ showing off their culinary skills for a great cause.

Joey Jay At Woodlawn Pointe San Antonio, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 702 Donaldson Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78201

Woodlawn Pointe presents Joey Jay, from RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13, plus special guest performers.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! San Antonio, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, San Antonio, TX 78201

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.