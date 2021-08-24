Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio events coming soon

Posted by 
San Antonio News Alert
San Antonio News Alert
 7 days ago

(SAN ANTONIO, TX) San Antonio has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in San Antonio:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p5fc5_0bbOkWFN00

COVID Coping: Workshop for First Responders and Front-Line Staff

San Antonio, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 2803 Fredericksburg Road, San Antonio, TX 78201

Bihl Haus Arts will host a free “COVID Coping: Workshop for First Responders and Front-Line Staff”.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h3G3w_0bbOkWFN00

Dogg Pound Championship Wrestling Presents: "STRICTLY BUSINESS"

San Antonio, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 1103 Cincinnati Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78201

In your face Texas Style Pro Wrestling! Come meet some of the biggest stars in Pro Wrestling today!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ZfiO_0bbOkWFN00

Men Who Cook

San Antonio, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 4847 Charles Katz Drive, San Antonio, TX 78229

Men Who Cook features ‘regular guys’ showing off their culinary skills for a great cause.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45pwQ2_0bbOkWFN00

Joey Jay At Woodlawn Pointe

San Antonio, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 702 Donaldson Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78201

Woodlawn Pointe presents Joey Jay, from RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13, plus special guest performers.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tNGVO_0bbOkWFN00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

San Antonio, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, San Antonio, TX 78201

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
San Antonio News Alert

San Antonio News Alert

San Antonio, TX
567
Followers
440
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

With San Antonio News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joey Jay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cincinnati#Make Yourself#Drag Race#Bihl Haus Arts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy