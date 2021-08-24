San Antonio events coming soon
(SAN ANTONIO, TX) San Antonio has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in San Antonio:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 2803 Fredericksburg Road, San Antonio, TX 78201
Bihl Haus Arts will host a free “COVID Coping: Workshop for First Responders and Front-Line Staff”.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM
Address: 1103 Cincinnati Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78201
In your face Texas Style Pro Wrestling! Come meet some of the biggest stars in Pro Wrestling today!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM
Address: 4847 Charles Katz Drive, San Antonio, TX 78229
Men Who Cook features ‘regular guys’ showing off their culinary skills for a great cause.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 702 Donaldson Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78201
Woodlawn Pointe presents Joey Jay, from RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13, plus special guest performers.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, San Antonio, TX 78201
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.
Comments / 0