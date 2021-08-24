Louisville events calendar

(LOUISVILLE, KY) Louisville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Louisville:

Historic Hop Downtown Walking Tours Louisville, KY

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 301 South 4th Street, Louisville, KY 40202

Experience Louisville through a local’s eyes by taking one of our "Looking at Louisville" FREE Downtown Walking Tours.

Kentucky Wedding Show at The Frazier History Museum Louisville, KY

Starts at: Sun Feb 02, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Feb 02, 01:00 PM

Address: 829 W. Main Street, Louisville, KY 40202

Pre-register today for the February 20th, 2022 Wedding Show at The Frazier History Museum presented by Louisville Wedding Network.

Quiet Events US Tour - Louisville, KY Louisville, KY

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 07:00 PM

Address: 611 S 4th St, Louisville, KY 40202

COMING SOON TO YOUR CITY! Quiet Events is hitting the road and coming to a city near you!

Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 04:00 PM

Address: 411 S 4th St, Fourth Street Live!, Louisville, KY 40202

Louisville's Official St. Patrick's Bar Crawl Returns For The 5th Year On March 12th, 2022! Register Now & Join The Shenanigans!