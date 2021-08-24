Cancel
Texas A&M University welcomes back Aggies back to campus with Howdy Week!

By William Johnson
KAGS
KAGS
 8 days ago

On Monday, Texas A&M started its week-long list of events a part of an annual tradition, Howdy Week!

During the week, students are encouraged to get together for the fun events hosted by organizations on campus.

The events start as early as ten in the morning on most days and stretch all the way into the following day.

Howdy Week also provides students a mixture of both informational and recreational events so that they are well prepared for the upcoming semester.

Monday’s campus events include everything from student loan seminars, a sword-fighting tournament, as well as lemonade and ice cream float socials, to name a few.

The events will carry on until Sunday night before classes for the fall semester begin the following Monday, August 30.

For the full list of events that will be happening during Howdy Week, you can click here to check out what the week is all about.

KAGS

KAGS

Bryan College Station, TX
