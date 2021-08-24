Sacramento calendar: Coming events
(SACRAMENTO, CA) Live events are coming to Sacramento.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sacramento:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: 1300 R Street, Sacramento, CA 95811
Don't get spooked as we make our very own haunted phools centerpieces!
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:30 PM
Address: 1517 21st Street, Sacramento, CA 95811
Mac Sabbath LIVE inside Holy Diver with guests Outlaw Mariachi and Doppelgängers
Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 11:30 PM
Address: 1517 21st Street, Sacramento, CA 95811
Authority Zero with special guests Another Damn Disappointment and Knocked Down
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 1215 19th Street, Sacramento, CA 95811
The Sacramento Walk of Stars is honoring Frontline & Healthcare Workers who have worked throughout the Covid 19 Pandemic.
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM
Address: 1300 R Street, Sacramento, CA 95811
Come join us to make your very own Thanksgiving Centerpiece! this workshop will reoccur every hour!
