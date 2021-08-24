What’s up Milwaukee: Local events calendar

(MILWAUKEE, WI) Milwaukee is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Milwaukee area:

11th Annual Milwaukee Oktoberfest - SUNDAY Milwaukee, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 750 North Lincoln Memorial Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Milwaukee Oktoberfest includes Lakefront Views, Brats, Pretzels, Beer, Live German Music and a great charity partner in the War Memorial

Amazing Scavenger Hunt Adventure-Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 941 East Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Turn Milwaukee into a giant game board with this fun scavenger hunt adventure. Combine the excitement of the Amazing Race with a two and a half-hour city tour. Guided from any smart phone, teams make their way among well-known and overlooked gems of the city, solving clues and completing challenges while learning local history. Start when you want and play at your pace. Price is per team, not per person. Find details and Redeem your ticket as a Prepaid Code online at www.UrbanAdventureQuest.com

Service Still Speaks: A Constant in a Changing World Milwaukee, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 600 East Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Join Stephanie Leese Emrich, Founder + CEO - ServiceSpeaks Solutions for a workshop in customer service.

Rodger Bechtold: New Paintings Milwaukee, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 233 North Milwaukee Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Exuberant color and painterly brushstrokes fill the canvases of Midwest landscape painter Rodger Bechtold.

EO EVENT: People Day-Be a Magnet for A-players Who Are Dedicated to Results Milwaukee, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Feb 02, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Feb 02, 02:30 PM

Address: 309 N Water St #430, Milwaukee, WI 53202

EO Accelerator Program: To empower entrepreneurs with the tools, community and accountability to aggressively grow and master their business