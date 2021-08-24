Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

What’s up Milwaukee: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Milwaukee Dispatch
Milwaukee Dispatch
 7 days ago

(MILWAUKEE, WI) Milwaukee is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Milwaukee area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PSv5e_0bbOkMfL00

11th Annual Milwaukee Oktoberfest - SUNDAY

Milwaukee, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 750 North Lincoln Memorial Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Milwaukee Oktoberfest includes Lakefront Views, Brats, Pretzels, Beer, Live German Music and a great charity partner in the War Memorial

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sJFm3_0bbOkMfL00

Amazing Scavenger Hunt Adventure-Milwaukee

Milwaukee, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 941 East Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Turn Milwaukee into a giant game board with this fun scavenger hunt adventure. Combine the excitement of the Amazing Race with a two and a half-hour city tour. Guided from any smart phone, teams make their way among well-known and overlooked gems of the city, solving clues and completing challenges while learning local history. Start when you want and play at your pace.  Price is per team, not per person. Find details and Redeem your ticket as a Prepaid Code online at www.UrbanAdventureQuest.com

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M9Ikp_0bbOkMfL00

Service Still Speaks: A Constant in a Changing World

Milwaukee, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 600 East Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Join Stephanie Leese Emrich, Founder + CEO - ServiceSpeaks Solutions for a workshop in customer service.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QXIer_0bbOkMfL00

Rodger Bechtold: New Paintings

Milwaukee, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 233 North Milwaukee Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Exuberant color and painterly brushstrokes fill the canvases of Midwest landscape painter Rodger Bechtold.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2neeSK_0bbOkMfL00

EO EVENT: People Day-Be a Magnet for A-players Who Are Dedicated to Results

Milwaukee, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Feb 02, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Feb 02, 02:30 PM

Address: 309 N Water St #430, Milwaukee, WI 53202

EO Accelerator Program: To empower entrepreneurs with the tools, community and accountability to aggressively grow and master their business

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Milwaukee Dispatch

Milwaukee Dispatch

Milwaukee, WI
281
Followers
444
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Milwaukee Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Local History#Wisconsin Avenue#Lakefront Views#Brats#Live German Music#Prepaid Code
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy