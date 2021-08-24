Cancel
Cincinnati, OH

What’s up Cincinnati: Local events calendar

Cincinnati Dispatch
 7 days ago

(CINCINNATI, OH) Live events are lining up on the Cincinnati calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cincinnati:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L0DeP_0bbOkI8R00

Handel’s Messiah

Cincinnati, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Address: 318 East Fourth Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Stephan Casurella conducts Collegium Cincinnati in its annual performance of Handel’s Messiah.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yNADB_0bbOkI8R00

2021 Turkey Trail

Cincinnati, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 35 W 5th St, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Turkey Trail is a friendly competition where a participant is selected as the Turkey & is hunted through local bars by the remaining players

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=225Fpl_0bbOkI8R00

Boozin' Through The 90s Bar Crawl | Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Apr 04, 07:00 PM

Address: The Banks + Over-The-Rhine, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Miss the 90s? The Boozin' Through The 90s Bar Crawl returns on April 9th, 2022! Register Now And Let's Get Jiggy With it!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GqDwR_0bbOkI8R00

Saturday Night Showgurls August & September @ 8pm

Cincinnati, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1122 Walnut Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Welcome to the New Normal. In light of current events we are taking additional precautions for safty of our guests & staff during this time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eF1iI_0bbOkI8R00

Market Muscles 2021!

Cincinnati, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 1801 Race Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Join Us for season FOUR of Quidwell's Market Muscles, in partnership with Findlay Market!

Cincinnati Dispatch

Cincinnati, OH
ABOUT

With Cincinnati Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

