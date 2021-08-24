Children, COVID-19, and Another Crazy Respiratory Viral Season

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleKevin J. Downes, MD, and Contagion® Section Editor Conan MacDougall, PharmD, MAS, BCPS, BCIDP, discuss these important topics as another season approaches. This fall and winter promise to bring about another unusual respiratory viral season in the United States. Adult vaccination will (hopefully) continue to drive COVID-19 cases down—if we can overcome vaccine hesitancy. Vaccinated people will be triumphantly ditching their masks, except immunosuppressed patients who may not mount as robust of an antibody response. Children will likely be returning to in-person school under varying masking and distancing conditions and before the availability of vaccination for younger children. Assuming a COVID-19 vaccine is approved for younger children, parents will have to make risk-benefit decisions about vaccinations for those children during a time when the levels of circulating virus may be low. Additionally, other respiratory viruses such as influenza that were near absent in the 2020-2021 season will return, whether with vengeance or a whimper. Conan MacDougall, PharmD, MAS, BCPS, BCIDP, Contagion®’s section editor for Antimicrobial Stewardship and Infection Prevention, discusses these and other questions with Kevin J. Downes, MD, an attending physician in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in Pennsylvania.

