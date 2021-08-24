Cancel
Columbus, OH

Coming soon: Columbus events

Posted by 
Columbus News Alert
 7 days ago

(COLUMBUS, OH) Columbus is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Columbus:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eZuGQ_0bbOkBxM00

Kalpakam Swaminathan Centenary Concert by Nirmala Rajasekar

Worthington, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 6660 High St # 1H, Worthington, OH

SciArt Services’ kalA prashAlA & Dhvani India Performing Arts Society present Kalpakam Swaminathan Centenary Concert Nirmala Rajasekar – veena Thanjavur Murugaboopathi – mridangam S V Ramani –...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03ktuW_0bbOkBxM00

Urban Zen Integrative Therapy Rest and Revitalize

Worthington, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:15 PM

Address: 634 High St suite b, Worthington, OH

Urban Zen Integrative Therapy is about self-care on a daily basis. Attend this special workshop to learn techniques to support rest and renewal. Urban Zen Integrative Therapy (UZIT) is a layering...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g4QxL_0bbOkBxM00

Intro to Bolero

Worthington, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:45 PM

Address: 402 E Wilson Bridge Rd ste a, Worthington, OH

Intro to Bolero is a 45-minute class designed to introduce dancers and non-dancers alike to Bolero while focusing on solid basics. This fun class is a great opportunity to experience Bolero in a...

Tango Reverse Turns Group Class

Worthington, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:45 PM

Address: 402 E Wilson Bridge Rd ste a, Worthington, OH

Tango Reverse Turns is a 45 minute class for those who have a solid understanding of Tango basics. It is designed to educate dancers on how to lead/follow/dance reverse turns and reverse turn...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12EmGC_0bbOkBxM00

Farmer Lee Jones Book Signing

Columbus, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 655 Dearborn Park Lane, #suite z, Worthington, OH 43085

Join the Columbus ACF and Zinc Foodservice for a night of fun! Farmer Lee Jones will be in-person signing his book and sharing information.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Columbus News Alert

Columbus News Alert

Columbus, OH
396
Followers
443
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Columbus News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

