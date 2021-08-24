San Diego events calendar

Cancel
(SAN DIEGO, CA) Live events are lining up on the San Diego calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in San Diego:

SANTANA CLASS OF 2011 REUNION

San Diego, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1485 E Street, San Diego, CA 92101

Santana High School Class of 2011 - 10 year reunion

Shodo and Haiku

San Diego, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 2215 Pan American Road East, San Diego, CA 92101

No experience necessary - beginner and advanced students are welcome!

Open Show San Diego #21

San Diego, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1649 El Prado, San Diego, CA 92101

Join us for an exciting evening of live presentations and lively conversations with a curated selection of three visual storytellers.

San Diego Free Tour

San Diego, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 199 Fifth Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101

You will hear many stories, immerse in the culture of the city, make new friends and learn the past and present of our beautiful San Diego!

El Industry Wednesdays At El Chingon| Complimentary Guest List

San Diego, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Address: 560 Fifth Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101

RSVP for El Industry at El Chingon Complimentary guest list Wednesday's until 11pm. For VIP tables and inquiries, please contact info@fivegr

With San Diego Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

